The well-known PS4 masterpiece “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) has recently appeared on the PC platform, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, but after recently being reviewed by players and the media, it was found that Sony has launched its own game files. Launcher’s plan.

In this “Marvel Spider-Man Remake” file, the word “PlayStation PC launcher” has appeared, so foreign media speculate that Sony already has plans in this regard.

In addition, although the current PlayStation PC games cannot be linked to PSN accounts, words such as “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” were also found in this file, which also supports Sony’s possible future plans.

It has been a long time for various game manufacturers to launch their own launchers, including Rockstar, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, etc. Having their own launchers does not necessarily mean that they will leave Steam, but they have to wait until they start the game through Steam. A certification of the manufacturer’s launcher.

Foreign media speculate that, combining these two elements, perhaps Sony’s final goal is to achieve dual-platform cross-platform play. Last week’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Sony’s sixth PC game, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Moras and The Uncharted Collection coming to PC later this year Version.

