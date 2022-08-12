The popular action game Marvel Spider-Man, originally exclusive to the PlayStation platform, announced its launch on the PC platform in June this year. At the same time, it appeared as a remake of the new generation of the PC platform. The Marvel Spider-Man on the PC platform not only has the smooth and dazzling action of the original game. With the addition of higher-resolution textures and ray-tracing effects, PC gamers who have not been exposed to the PlayStation 4 version can experience this popular PC work with cool visual effects that keep pace with the times. The experience version was obtained on the eve of the listing, but since the current version has been revised many times, the version that players will experience at that time may continue to be revised.

Marvel Spider-Man has already remade the next-generation console with the launch of PlayStation 5 in 2020. The PC version of the Marvel Spider-Man remake is based on the PS5 Marvel Spider-Man remake; Players of cross-platform game porting are bound to understand that porting from console to PC is a tedious process, because unlike consoles that only have similar hardware changes in the product cycle, PC hardware generation is complex and there are many cross-brand hardware changes. Hardware combination, 3A-level console games ported to PC are also often heard.

▲ Rich visual options are the focus of the PC version

The PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man remake is advertised to present the best visual effects for different hardware on the PC platform. Compared with the PlayStation 5 version, there are more in-depth customization configurations, as well as additional features in response to PC hardware and PC environment. More PC features, in short, as long as the PC hardware you have at hand is powerful enough, it is not difficult to achieve the effect beyond the PlayStation 5 version.

▲Although the keyboard and mouse are supported, the author recommends that you use the game controller obediently…

At the same time, the development team did not forget the different operation options of the PC platform and the game console. In addition to providing a combination of keyboard and mouse and providing support for PC game controllers, the DualSense controller added the same automation as the PlayStation 5. Adapt to the feedback and tactile response of the trigger, but currently it needs to be connected to the PC host via USB Type-C via a wired connection and cannot use Bluetooth; non-DualSense players don’t worry, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake PC version is also available through Steam Input Numerous reconfigured button options.

▲After all, the combination of PC hardware is cumbersome, how to find the set equilibrium point is relatively important

In the visual part, the PC version of the Marvel Spider-Man remake also has ray tracing reflections, but due to the more powerful hardware of the PC platform, unlike the PlayStation 5, which can only be turned on and off, the PC version also adds more advanced high-quality ray tracing However, this mode will consume a lot of computing resources, so the development team also seeks the cooperation of the graphics card brand, trying to take into account the visual effect and smoothness.

▲With the blessing of DLSS, even if the light chase is turned on, the author’s platform can smoothly maintain more than 60fps

According to preliminary information, the PC version of Marvel Spider-Man remake supports two NVIDIA deep learning functions. Of course, these two functions are limited to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 20 and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The DLSS technology, which is used in many masterpieces, makes the system output at a lower resolution and redraws the picture that is not inferior to or even exceeds the native high-resolution. In addition, DLAA deep learning anti-aliasing is added as the icing on the cake. This function is given to the GPU. When there is still performance margin, AI provides smoother scene edges.

In addition, the development team also announced many new functions on the eve of the listing. In addition to the continuous optimization and adjustment of system resources, the more significant impact is the addition of AMD FSR 2.0, which can be used for all brands of GPUs. The image quality is still being improved; in addition, the IGTI anti-aliasing function that was automatically enabled in DRS has been changed to be manually controllable, and functions such as adding hair quality settings are also added; simply put, it will be continuously updated after the launch Enhanced visual effects and options.

▲A lot of unlocked content waiting for players to exchange one by one

The official also announced the required hardware list. If ray tracing is not turned on, the hardware specifications required to run the game smoothly in FullHD picture quality are normal, but the gap between CPU and GPU from recommended to high-level special effects is a bit large, and when the game is turned on Ray tracing has significantly higher requirements on the CPU; however, it should be noted that no matter which configuration, the SSD is required for storage. This also indicates to players that it is absolutely necessary to invest in SSD to play 3A games smoothly in the future.

The system I use is Intel i5-12600K, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, with 32GB GDDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD, the screen is a WQHD 1440p monitor that supports 165Hz, and the minimum frame rate is both when advanced special effects and ray tracing are enabled. Can be maintained above 70fps.

As for the rhythm and story of the game, the rhythm and story of the game have not changed. After all, the PC version of Marvel Spider-Man Remake is not a major remake of a long-listed game into another game, but is built on a fairly modern game. The enhanced version, the original Marvel Spider-Man is a game launched in 2018. Whether it is the smoothness of the game, the action of the character module or the operation method, it is quite modern. At least contemporary players even have the physics of GTA V, which has been around for nearly 10 years. It can be accepted with the action of the characters, and the overall effect of the original Marvel Spider-Man is of course much better.

▲A necessary teaching level for modern more complex action games

▲ Teaching level to arrest Duracell and put him in jail

The game mode of Marvel Spider-Man adopts an open-world third-person action game. The beginning is also a task level with a teaching course nature. Although it is a bit cumbersome, it is the main line that cannot be skipped after all. Players cannot activate the DLC content before the prologue is completed. Combining the first chapter of the teaching with the plot of the first chapter is also the norm of contemporary action games, especially the Marvel Spider-Man who uses three-dimensional space battles.

▲ There are so many emergencies that are more absurd than Los Santos…

It is mainly to find clues that trigger the main line in the open city, and there are many branch lines and emergencies for collecting props. Many special props need to collect specific props or solve urban emergencies in order to obtain exchange tokens or unlock functions, but I have to say that there are too many emergencies in the city… Almost a few steps away, there will be various sudden crimes or emergencies that need to be solved by Spider-Man, which is more serious than Los Santos in GTA V , Occasionally, Duracell’s subordinates will suddenly attack Spider-Man among the villagers who are disguised as watching the fun.

▲The various props and key locations on the map will only be displayed after the radar is repaired, otherwise only the direction of the main storyline will be displayed

In addition, in order to facilitate players to explore, it is recommended to start with the small task of repairing the radar. Once completed, not only play the map with the radar coverage turned on, but also scan the nearby side tasks and collect the positions of props, and press the controller at the same time. The right mushroom head can also display the 3D position of the task and the object. After all, the position of the object displayed is generally marked on a plane. For example, I have encountered a map showing a crime, but only saw that the police have caught the criminal, and then pressed the prompt Only to find out it was on the roof.

▲ There are many puzzles in the game

Back to the gameplay itself, Marvel Spider-Man was originally a fairly well-received action game. Combining plane and space combat with QTE, etc., it’s just that the rich skills and the tactics that must take into account the space are not coordinated with the author’s hand and brain. The player of the game is a bit painful, and often sees Peter Parker lying on the ground and kissing the floor with a mistake, but I believe that players who like the exciting battle rhythm and enjoy the changeable skills should be able to immerse in it.

▲The author has occasionally encountered a bug in which the quality of the textures on the walls of the building declined and then turned into a bottomless abyss…=mouth=

▲Even if the simplest mode is turned on, it will still fail, just like Mario will still GG when he eats the invincible star and falls into the hole

However, I feel that there are still some bugs to be solved in the game. For example, a friend in the industry mentioned that the earlier version encountered the deformation of NPC textures. Although the author did not encounter a similar situation, the resolution of the building texture in a certain direction suddenly decreased. After entering the area, it will continue to fall until it falls to death. Later, the situation is solved after restarting the game. I don’t know if it is caused by insufficient memory or other reasons.

▲Compared to the PS5 version, as long as the hardware is good enough, the picture and fluency will be better

Compared with the game console version, which is equivalent to the pioneering ray tracing technology of PlayStation 5, the biggest advantage of the PC version is that the new generation of mid-to-high-end GeForce RTX graphics cards can use DLSS to enhance the gaming experience, especially the graphics card I use is RTX 3060 Ti, although it is lower than the official recommended high-level special effects, but after enabling DLSS, even if the standard light pursuit is turned on, it is quite smooth. It will not be limited to 30fps when the light pursuit is turned on in the game console version. The author thinks that it is fast-paced like Marvel Spider-Man If the content is only 30fps, it is quite easy to cause dizziness.

▲Dear Aunt May and other famous characters will also appear in the game

▲彼得的摯愛瑪麗珍

▲看到史坦李爺爺串場有點淡淡哀傷啊…

雖然漫威蜘蛛人重製版已經是 2020 年在 PlayStation 5 的首波遊戲之一，但畢竟當前不少有意購入 PS5 的玩家也還未買到，或是有些死忠的 PS 派玩家，漫威蜘蛛人重製版 PC 版的推出，使玩家能夠使用硬體彈性更高的 PC 主機遊玩，玩家可自由地搭配習慣的遊戲控制器，或是以更高規的遊戲主機感受流暢的頂級畫面，甚至遊戲也為「偽掌機」 Steam Deck 提供最佳化。

▲如果買不到 PS5 、家中的 PC 配備又夠好，那 PC 版玩起來絕對暢快

如果近期剛好想要體驗緊湊的第三人稱動作遊戲，故事完整、且原本在家用主機就頗受好評的漫威蜘蛛人重製版 PC 版應該可以滿足對這類遊戲的喜好，只不過希望開發團隊能加速解決硬體資源耗用的問題，雖然筆者的電腦能流暢執行，只是感覺系統資源的消耗還是高了些，此外也希冀 FSR 2.0 能早日完成完整的支援，以利非 NVIDIA 顯示卡玩家提升遊戲流暢度。