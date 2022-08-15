The original PS exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man game was co-developed by Insomniac Games and Marvel, and optimized for the PC platform by Nixxes Software to release a remastered PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

In addition to better graphics quality and unlocked frame rate, the PC version also adds NVIDIA DLSS, ray tracing reflection effects and shadow improvements, and supports 21:9, 32:9 ultra-wide screens and other new features that home machines don’t have. .

Players will play the battle-hardened Peter Pike, fighting rampant criminals and classic villains in the Marvel Universe of New York. Taking on the responsibility of guarding New York City in the Marvel Universe, while also finding a balance between a chaotic personal life and work.

Accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS Performance, the game can have excellent performance. At 4K, 3840 x 2160 resolution, even RTX 2060 can reach 63.6 FPS, RTX 3060 has 87.4 FPS performance, while RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti You don’t even need to turn on DLSS to meet the performance of 4K and 60 FPS.

In addition, if players with sufficient performance, they can also use the anti-aliasing AA model calculated by NVIDIA DLAA through AI, which adopts the resolution of the original rendering of the game and provides better anti-aliasing effect, bringing players better game performance.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” has been launched on PC, and both Steam and EPIC platforms are sold. Come and experience the amazing “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” on the PC version.

source: nvidia.com