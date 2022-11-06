MARZABOTTO (Bologna) – Ribbon cutting this morning for the new gym in Marzabotto. The works involved the demolition of the old structure and the subsequent construction of a new one with practically doubled the surface. The building is completely anti-seismic with underfloor heating and new systems; like the other one, this gym is also integrated into the school, but with easy external access for extracurricular sports activities. This allows to host all the sporting disciplines proposed by amateur associations: from basketball to artistic gymnastics, from yoga to volleyball and the service rooms for changing rooms, warehouses and the infirmary have also been increased. The works cost 2.2 million euros financed by the Ministry of Education (EIB mortgages 2018) obtained by the Municipality of Marzabotto which co-financed the work with approximately 300 thousand euros.