Health

by admin
It’s been a while since we heard from Masahiro Sakurai.After announcing that he will no longer appear in public on TV, he has now decided to startown youtube channelto take matters into your own hands.

Let’s be clear: Sakurai doesn’t make gameplay and game guides. His channel is actually about game development and discussing why games work (game theory), which is certainly an interesting channel. According to Sakurai himself, he wants it to be “a place where anyone interested in learning game development can find a good starting point. Also, he’ll discuss how the industry is approaching certain technologies or topics today.

We’ve subscribed because whether you want to develop a video game or not, having a masterclass directly from the creator of the best-selling fighting game of all time is valuable in itself. It will also be in English subtitles, what more could you ask for?

You can access Sakurai’s channel “Masahiro Sakurai is creating games” from this link.

