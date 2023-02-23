Home Health Mascherpa – Mousse three chocolates
Mascherpa – Mousse three chocolates

Brand name: Mask

Name: Mousse three chocolates

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: February 23, 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Mascherpa – Mousse three chocolates

    23-02-2023 – PDF

    (140.5 Kb)

