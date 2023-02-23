11
Brand name: Mask
Name: Mousse three chocolates
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: February 23, 2023
Recall model Mascherpa – Mousse three chocolates
23-02-2023 – PDF
(140.5 Kb)
