Mask and tied hands of a rare disease patient in clinic. "16 Years Long Torture"

Hands tied and a mask of Hannibal the cannibal on the face. He lives like this every day, for sixteen years, a Sardinian patient suffering from a disease that leads him to ingest everything. But for the new Guarantor of Sardinia for persons deprived of their personal liberty, Irene Testa, the treatment Bruno is subjected to, this is the person’s name, is “closer to the concept of torture than to that of treatment”.

The theater of this ugly story is a disabled care facility in the Sulcis-Iglesiente area. “I waited a day before writing down what I saw. A day to recover – he confesses – from the chilling and creepy scenario that I found myself in front of”. The disease of man is picaa pathology that causes him to ingest anything in front of him”. A rather rare eating disorder characterized by the regular eating of inedible things, such as paper, clay, dirt or hair. Usually what the picacista eats does not cause damage to his However, sometimes what he takes causes complications, such as constipation, digestive tract blockage, lead poisoning from eating paint chips, or parasitic infection from ingesting potting soil.

“I’m not a doctor and it’s not up to me to give recipes, perhaps with a simplistic flavor because they are guided by an emotional wave – explains Testa -. I am the guarantor of persons deprived of personal liberty and I have a duty to deal with people, with individual cases. I am therefore not referring to the structure, but to a specific case of a guest inside it, in truth already raised a few years ago by the president of Unasam, the national union of mental health associations, Gisella Trincas, but also object of complaints to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, of letters to the then Minister of Health Speranza and of questions in the Sardinian Regional Council”.

“I am not resigned – assures the Guarantor – I cannot accept that a sick person is subjected to a treatment that appears closer to the concept of torture than to that of treatment. However, this is not the time for indignation but for concrete and rapid action by all the institutional actors who can make a contribution to changing this situation. This is a sort of appeal: we must do it for Bruno and for all the other Brunos”.

