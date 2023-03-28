PPE Germany GmbH – Mask fatigue

Mask fatigue refers to feelings of fatigue, frustration, or rejection of using face masks for protection. Contribution to responsible action – in conversation with Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH from Berlin.

It may sound simple, but masks help. Simple, but an effective measure that can make a big difference in fighting infectious diseases. This is the finding of the scientific support, according to Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH, a renowned mask manufacturer from Germany.

The world has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the importance of taking precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. One essential measure that has received a lot of attention lately is the wearing of medical masks. Medical masks have been found to play a crucial role in curbing the transmission of respiratory infections like COVID-19.

Gold standard of effectiveness verification

During and after the pandemic, many countries and different institutions tried to scientifically test the effectiveness of masks. Summaries of the research results on a global level are also important. The Cochrane Collaboration is an international organization dedicated to promoting evidence-based medicine. Max Leber: “They compile systematic reviews on various medical topics and make them publicly available in the Cochrane Library. A Cochrane review is an important source for making medical decisions based on reliable and up-to-date scientific knowledge.” Famous individual studies dealt with the Hajj pilgrims in Mecca, for example, who had very close contact during the Muslim pilgrimages. A famous study in Germany from 2009 about the swine flu found the effectiveness of wearing a mask.

The effectiveness of wearing a mask has been scientifically confirmed

It is clear from laboratory studies, many of which have been conducted during the pandemic, that wearing a mask is helping. These show that masks, especially FFP2 masks, can block virus particles. For example, Japan, which prioritized mask wearing and reducing airborne transmission, had a remarkably low death rate in 2020. The USA also found that masks help. A Harvard teaching hospital had a doubling of the infection rate among healthcare workers every 3.6 days prior to the introduction of the mask requirement. This rate fell significantly after the introduction of the mask requirement. In spring 2020, 401 regions in Germany introduced a mask requirement at different times within three months. By carefully comparing otherwise similar locations before and after the mask requirement, researchers concluded that “face masks reduce the daily growth rate of reported infections by around 47 percent,” with the effect being more pronounced in large cities and among the elderly.

Consistently wearing a mask, preferably a high-quality, well-fitting one, protects against the corona virus

At the same time, frustration with organizational shortcomings increased during the pandemic. Wearing masks was sometimes uncomfortable or illogically organized. Mandatory masks outdoors and even on beaches, or wearing masks when entering a restaurant but not at the table, or for children aged 2 to wear masks in daycare but not during lunch break. Masks are a tool, not a talisman or panacea. They matter if used appropriately and consistently at the right time. Max Weber on this: “We as PPE Germany GmbH supply masks with a high standard of quality and wearing comfort, so that protective measures are observed. The human factor is crucial for success”. PPE Deutschland GmbH produces FFP2 masks in Germany. These masks offer a high level of protection from harmful particles and are certified to meet safety standards. The company has a specialized team dedicated to manufacturing these masks and uses fully automated production lines to produce about ten million masks a week in Berlin. PPE Germany GmbH is particularly proud of the “Dodo Air Medical” mask model because of its high filter performance and low breathing resistance.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

