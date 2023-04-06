Home Health Mask requirement: where does it still apply? | > – Guide
Visitors to health and care facilities will no longer have to wear a mask from April 8th. Until then, an FFP2 mask was mandatory. As of March 1st, the mask requirement for employees and residents in medical practices, hospitals and nursing homes was no longer applicable. Since February 2, masks have no longer been mandatory nationwide in long-distance and local transport. In principle, however, the federal states can, if necessary own regulations e.g. in local public transport.

