Visitors to health and care facilities will no longer have to wear a mask from April 8th. Until then, an FFP2 mask was mandatory. As of March 1st, the mask requirement for employees and residents in medical practices, hospitals and nursing homes was no longer applicable. Since February 2, masks have no longer been mandatory nationwide in long-distance and local transport. In principle, however, the federal states can, if necessary own regulations e.g. in local public transport.

Masks are no longer compulsory on planes, both for domestic flights and for flights to and from Germany. However, the federal government can reintroduce them by ordinance if the number of infections increases.

FFP2 masks consist of several layers of dense filter materials and thus retain a particularly large number of aerosols, i.e. the smallest droplets in the breathing air. When used correctly, they offer effective protection against corona infection. one Study by the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen According to the study, the risk of infection indoors at short distances with a correctly worn FFP2 mask is only 0.1 percent, even after 20 minutes. If the mask does not fit properly, the risk of infection is around 4 percent. For comparison: Surgical masks with a good fit reduce the risk to a maximum of 10 percent. The EU health authority ECDC doubts the added value of FFP2 masks when used in public compared to medical masks. The Stockholm-based authority points out the costs and possible disadvantages, such as tolerability. The ECDC recommends wearing an FFP2 mask primarily for people who belong to the vulnerable groups and are at high risk of developing a severe course of Covid-19.

FFP2 masks can only achieve their full protective effect if all the inhaled and exhaled air flows through the mask. To do this, the edges of the mask must fit snugly against the face. A malleable nose clip that needs to be pressed snugly against the nose ensures a good fit. When the mask fits well, it moves when you breathe. A beard significantly limits the function of the mask, as the air can flow between the hair. How consumers can tell if a mask fits well and tightly is explained Stiftung Warentest.

Yes, retailers offer such masks, but according to Stiftung Warentest they are not a good choice. In a test in December 2021, all models failed because the breathing comfort was not sufficient or the breathing resistance was too high.

FFP stands for “Filtering Face Piece”. Three protection classes define the retention capacity: FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3. At least class FFP2 masks are required to protect against the corona virus, class FFP3 masks are more effective.

In principle, FFP2 masks should only be used once. This applies to professional and long-term use, for example during an eight-hour working day. Private users usually only use the masks for a short time, for example in the supermarket. Many experts see no problem in using them several times for private purposes. After use, they should be hung up as airy as possible on a hook and dried at room temperature.

FFP2 masks must not be washed or ironed at high temperature. The filter material would then lose a considerable part of its effectiveness. A research project from the University of Applied Sciences and the University of Münster has shown that almost all infectious corona viruses have disappeared after seven days. The researchers therefore advise not to wear masks on two consecutive days, but to use seven marked masks in a row if possible.

FFP2 masks are also used in areas where fine dust is produced, such as on construction sites or in trade. There they should protect the wearer from dust. Unfiltered breathing air flows out of the valve, making breathing easier. Such masks are unsuitable as a protective mask against corona.

