«Masks are obligatory in hospitals and RSAs until June»- breaking latest news

In Milan, due to the increase in hospitalizations, hospitals will have to postpone non-urgent hospitalizations

The Official Journal has published an order from the Ministry of Health which extends until 30 June the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the departments hosting fragile patients, elderly or immunosuppressed, especially if requiring high intensity of care, identified by the health management of the health facilities themselves. The obligation is extended to workers, users and visitors of social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, healthcare residences, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, even not self-sufficient, and in any case the residential structures referred to in art. 44 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 12 January 2017.

The resurgence of infections has forced healthcare facilities to take other measures. In Lombardy, a block has been imposed on non-urgent hospitalizations, i.e. those booked by citizens, in the hospital and healthcare facilities of the Metropolitan City of Milan due to the difficulties caused by the massive influx of people affected by flu and Covid. The Health Protection Agency (ATS) has called an unscheduled meeting and communicated restrictions regarding so-called elective hospitalizations. The block concerns in particular “the rehabilitation health area and the socio-health area until January 31st and surgical hospitalizations, at least until January 15th, included in `class A´, i.e. those with a maximum wait of 30 days”.

