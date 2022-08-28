Will the school mask be compulsory in September? “At the start, certainly not, then the epidemiological picture will be assessed step by step. The hope is that the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility with respect to obligation can be used. I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask ”.

Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza at RTL 102.5.

“No obligation – he precised – however, it does not mean no mask, this is true for a stadium, for an evening at the cinema or at the theater. To say that there is no obligation means to always assume an element of individual responsibility“.

These statements have aroused critical reactions from both the world of science and the world of politics.

Thus, for example, the president of Liguria, Toti, considers it excessive “ put your hands forward even before the bell rings“. “E’ obvious – has continued – that we will constantly monitor the situation, but if there is one thing we have learned it is that the virus has changed, the vaccines have given us a precious and effective extra weapon and the time of fear and restrictions can and must give way to that of coexistence and responsibility. We did it this summer, – conclude – managing another peak of the pandemic without applying any restrictions.”

Criticisms also from the world of science. “It is important to say that we cannot continue to pursue a single line“Compared to the rest of the world“thinking that everyone else is wrong. So with regards to masks in schools, if all other countries in the world have removed them, why do we have to continue with this controversy?”, Bacchetta Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

For the director it is a “ideological controversy that has nothing scientific at all“, “Why – presses – if there was evidently a strong scientific support “this measure” also other European countries close to us would have continued to use it. In reality, the mask at school is absolutely useless because the moments in which children can infect and infect are at the entrance and at the exit from school, and in common moments more than when they are sitting at the desk. We are facing a virus that today hurts less, it does not give children any problems. In a situation where there is a vaccine to cover oneself, I do not see the reason why we still have to continue with the obligation of a mask.”.

“But how is it done on August 27th – conclude – 2 weeks from starting school, to say such a thing? After that all summer, rightly, none of the guys wore it to the beach, to the disco, to the cinema, to the aperitif, to concerts and to a trip to the mountains?“.

The editorial staff of Orizzonte Scuola has prepared FAQs on the basis of the regulatory documents published so far