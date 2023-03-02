If someone is currently reporting a corona infection in their circle of acquaintances, you can typically hear: “What, that also exists?” Whether out of relief at having escaped the pandemic more or less unscathed after three years, or in trust in a preventive defensive spell – the subjective sense of threat from Sars-CoV-2 is no longer very pronounced. A few brave resistance fighters against the virus can still be seen wearing worn-out FFP2 masks when shopping, on buses or trains. However, the attitude seems to prevail in the majority: Corona – was there something? A selective memory can be a blessing. Sometimes the current ignorance of various infection risks just stems from an irrational need for satisfaction.

In line with this, the corona measures were relaxed again on March 1st. Since February 2nd, it is no longer necessary to wear a mask in local or long-distance public transport. Compulsory testing in hospitals and nursing homes has been abolished since March 1; In addition, employees and residents in hospitals, health and care facilities no longer have to wear a mask. However, the facilities can make use of their domiciliary rights and, depending on the current situation, make masks or tests compulsory.

The instructions for easing the restrictions always point out that it can often make sense to wear a mask, for example in busy trains, clinics or retirement homes. In late winter and spring, the flu epidemic is not over yet. In addition to corona viruses, influenza viruses and RSV also find their place in the oral or nasal mucosa and can lead to annoying diseases. Authorities, the government and the Robert Koch Institute continue to recommend staying at home and taking sick leave if you have a corona infection with symptoms. In addition, corona infected people are often contagious even without symptoms and can endanger the old, sick and weak. Eugen Brysch from the Patient Protection Foundation even senses “age discrimination” because with the elimination of the mask requirement, the elderly and sick in particular are at greater risk again. After all, in the still young year 2023, more than 2600 people in Germany died of Corona.

“The mask requirement is a patchwork quilt and has to go as soon as possible.”

By the way, visitors to medical practices, hospitals and nursing homes are obliged to wear an FFP2 mask until April 7th, because only then will the regulation in the Infection Protection Act expire. But Sars-CoV-2 would not be Sars-CoV-2 if it did not reliably infect political opponents with belligerence. At first the Corona rules couldn’t be restrictive enough for the CSU, now the easing can’t go fast enough. “The mask requirement is a patchwork quilt and must be removed as soon as possible,” demands Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek. “It cannot be conveyed to anyone that employees and visitors in nursing homes are treated differently: the employee who rushes from room to room can do so without a mask – the visitor, who usually only visits one resident, but not.”