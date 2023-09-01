Masks in the fall make sense in healthcare

Intensive care nurses will prepare medication in a Berlin intensive care unit at the end of 2021. Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa

In hospitals, medical practices and retirement homes, protective masks could soon make sense again, says Janosch Dahmen. The Green health politician points to the increasing number of infections with flu and Covid-19.

The health policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group, Janosch Dahmen, recommended wearing masks again in certain situations in autumn. “In order to protect yourself from acute respiratory diseases, it may make sense to wear a protective mask in care facilities, clinics and other parts of the healthcare system this fall,” Dahmen told the editorial network Germany. “There is increasing evidence that the healthcare burden due to acute respiratory infections could increase significantly in the coming fall-winter season,” he added.

The health expert also referred to the current development in the southern hemisphere, where the number of infections with flu and corona diseases had increased significantly. In preparation for the fall, the number of corona cases would have to be looked at more clearly, said the Green politician. “It is important to keep a close eye on the local early warning systems – such as the evaluation of wastewater data and reference practices – in order to identify a critical increase at an early stage.”

Furthermore, older people and patients at risk should refresh their vaccination protection after consulting their doctors, he advised. This applies in particular to the flu vaccination.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is currently registering an increase in reported cases of infection – albeit at a low level. “There are higher infection numbers again, there are also more Covid-positive patients in the intensive care units,” said the CEO of the hospital association (DKG), Gerald Gaß, the “Rheinische Post” at the beginning of the week. Gass did not yet want to talk about a new corona wave. With increasing cooler temperatures, however, he expects many other diseases.

