Masks in the hospital and tampons: what changes from May 1st. The new rules

Rome, 27 April 2023 – Masks in the hospital: what changes from May 1st? The Minister of Health Horace Schillaci this morning he anticipated the new course, confirming the conclusions of the meeting at the ministry a week ago. Here’s what changes.

“We are having a meeting with the experts and on Tuesday or Wednesday we will see what to do”, on the obligation of masks in the hospital, was Schillaci’s premise. He then explained: “Let’s go towards easingbut we absolutely continue to protect frail patients. So in the RSA and in the wards where there are fragile patients, the mask it will continue to be carried”. The minister spoke on the sidelines of the Cosmed national conference in Rome.

The new ordinance

Waiting for today the signing of the new ordinance. However, the last word should be left to the medical directors of hospitals, medical directors of local structures, family doctors and pediatricians for their studies and waiting rooms.

Expert recommendations

The need to protect fragile patients also emerged a week ago later a summit at the ministry. Already after that meeting, the orientation from May 1st had been to leave the obligation of the mask in the wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care.

Tampons, what changes

Furthermore swabs for those who are hospitalized or get to the emergency room they will be done only for symptoms. In fact, Minister Schillaci had spoken of “easing” the measures.

Andreoni: “I would keep the masks”

“It is reasonable to remove the obligation to wear a mask in bars, canteens and hospital parking places. But we must remember one thing: in hospitals and nursing homes there are fragile people and, precisely to better protect them and as a matter of health education, I would keep the mask”. As Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University in Rome, comments on the anticipations of the incoming ordinance on masks in the healthcare environment. “It seems to me that the Government is still anchored to the anti-Covid measures – reflects Andreoni – when instead the mask today has become a garrison of public health, beyond the

Covid. In all places where there are the frail it is advisable to have an extra foresight, after all we are talking about a few hours a day “.

The words of Gismondo and Lopalco

“The new rules on masks” in hospitals and RSA, “which we are waiting for to be confirmed, are absolutely common sense rules and they are the ones we should have observed even before the Covid experience, because these measures to protect the elderly and the frail apply not only to Covid, but also to the flu and any other infection that can be transmitted by air. So they are welcome, and they are followed out of respect for the patients”. Thus Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies of the Sacco hospital in Milan. The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, hopes that “the appropriate use of masks hopefully it is one of the few positive legacies of the pandemic emergency. In the sense that, once the emergency moment has passed, their use should no longer be regulated by decrees, but by guidelines based on scientific evidence”. For example, “in the presence of respiratory symptoms – he underlines – it should be good practice to use them in any situation where there is some crowding. It should go without saying to use them in healthcare settings. It is even more obvious to regulate its use well in care structures for the most fragile, such as the RSA. Let’s hope soon, therefore, in the transition from ordinances to guidelines “.