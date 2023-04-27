Masks in the RSA: the new rules are coming

Masks in hospital and RSA, new rules after the obligation expires on April 30th. The new ordinance that the technicians of the Ministry of Health are working on should provide for a reduction in the areas where patients, staff and visiting relatives will have to wear a mask as regards hospitals starting from 1 May.

In areas where it will no longer be mandatory, the idea is to leave a recommendation to use the protective device if there are elderly, frail and immunosuppressed patients, to protect them. However, the final decision will be up to the medical directors of the hospitals, the medical directors of the territorial structures and family doctors and paediatricians in their offices and waiting rooms.

In the emergency room, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infectionswe are moving towards confirming the obligation to wear a mask for patients with respiratory symptoms and contacts such as staff, other patients and relatives, in compliance with the paths already followed.

Second the new ordinance at the bar, in the canteen and in the parking areas of hospitals, masks will no longer be mandatory or recommendedafter the April 30 deadline.

In the RSA and in the long-term care and rehabilitation facilities in the area, even afterwards on April 30, masks will remain mandatory for employees and visiting relatives. With this measure we continue athelp frail and immunocompromised elderly people who are in the RSA and who can thus continue to receive visits, without taking risks.