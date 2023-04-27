“Masks remain mandatory in nursing homes and emergency rooms”, Schillaci: even in infectious disease departments. Bassetti: «I agree 100%»

​«Mandatory masks in nursing homes and emergency rooms”. So the Minister of Health Tell uswho recalled that the obligation to wear masks remains in the hospitals even in infectious disease wards.

The obligation to use the masks will therefore remain in the RSA, in the hospital wards of infectious diseases and in the emergency rooms. This was stated to Ansa by Health Minister Orazio Shillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony for the medals of merit for public health at the Quirinale, specifying that today he will sign theorder in materia.

The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals will in fact expire on 30 April.

Bassetti: “I agree 100% with the new measures on masks”

The new anti-Covid measures on the use of masks in hospitals and nursing homes “seem very reasonable to me” and “I agree with them 100%: protection of the frail in nursing homes and if I, in a hospital meeting with my colleagues, talk about a patient, I can not wear masks; but if a doctor enters the room of a fragile patient, or a visitor goes to visit a family member, there is no doubt that he must wear a mask ». So at beraking latest news Salute Matthew Bassettidirector of infectious diseases of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, comments on the anticipations of the new ordinance that the technicians of the Ministry of Health are working on, which should provide for a reduction in the areas in which patients, staff and visiting relatives will have to wear a mask .

Galli: “Sacrosanct to keep masks in the most risky areas of hospitals”

«Maintaining precautions against Covid, in particular the mask, in the areas at greatest risk of hospitals, is sacrosanct. Some easing, given the best current pandemic situation, is fine. But let’s not forget that for people with immunodepression problems the danger still remains». As Massimo Galliformer director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, comments to beraking latest news Salute the advances on the order of the Minister of Health which revises the rules for the use of masks in healthcare facilities, providing for a relaxation, but not a complete abolition of the obligation.

«I agree – Galli points out – for rules that keep attention especially in the most delicate conditions. We are undoubtedly in a better situation than in the past – she observes – thanks to the many vaccinations and the many people recovered. We have fewer problems than serious illness, but there are still people who, having not responded to the vaccine, having a compromised basic situation or having not had any vaccinations, risk a lot because the disease is circulating. I would like to be the first to always remove the mask, since as an elderly asthmatic I suffer it enough, but some rules that protect the most fragile must be maintained. And inside hospitals and nursing homes, a complete release from the mask would be a mistake».

In general, continues Galli, «personally I continue to use the mask in crowded places, such as the subway: I wear it and recommend it. It takes common sense. I’m not against loosening up, but it would worry me, in places where there may be fragile people, a ‘free everyone’».

