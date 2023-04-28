Masks until December 31 in the RSA and in the hospital where there are frail and elderly people

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s not really a farewell to the mask in the hospital. Indeed, in the end, the obligation to wear it until next December 31, as well as in nursing homes for the elderly, remains in many hospital wards and in particular where there are “elderly, frail and immunosuppressed people”. It will be up to the hospital health managements to decide whether to extend the obligation to other wards and waiting rooms, while family doctors and pediatricians will decide for their outpatient clinics. Finally, the use of the swab for access to the emergency room (now no longer mandatory) will always be at the discretion of the health directorates or regional authorities. These are the measures decided by the ordinance just signed by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci

Where the obligation to wear a mask remains

The ordinance on the use of respiratory protective devices throughout the national territory in relation to access to health, social-health and social-welfare facilities will be valid until 31 December. The measure was in fact due to expire on April 30. In particular, Article 1 establishes that “it is compulsory to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the departments that house frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if at high intensity of care, identified by the health directorates of the health facilities themselves”. The obligation, continues the ordinance, “is extended to workers, users and visitors to social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, even those who are not self-sufficient”.

The health directorates decide for the other departments

In the other wards and in the waiting rooms, the decision to maintain the obligation to use respiratory protective devices by healthcare workers and visitors “remains at the discretion of the healthcare management, who can also order their use for all those with respiratory symptoms. In short, it will be the managers of hospitals and clinics who will have to decide how to behave and it is possible that in the name of the utmost caution they will opt to keep them. “Similar measures are not foreseen with regard to the connective roads and hospital spaces in any case located outside the hospitalization wards”, highlights article 3 of the ordinance. This means that the protective device is not mandatory inside hospitals in the paths, on the landings, in the waiting areas of the lifts, in the bars and in the canteens. As far as medical practices are concerned, the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices will remain at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians.

Swabs in the emergency room and doctors’ surgeries

As regards the execution of a diagnostic swab for access to the emergency rooms, the decision – the order signed by Minister Schillaci always explains – is left to the discretion of the health departments and regional authorities. The ordinance itself recalls how “there has been no regulatory obligation since 31 October 2022” when decree 22/2022 came into force with the “Measures concerning access to health and social-health facilities” which abolished the obligation . The ordinance also recalls that there is no obligation to wear a respiratory protective device «for children under the age of six; for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask, as well as people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities in order not to be able to use the device”.