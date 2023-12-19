Home » Masks, washed hands, antipyretics at Christmas: how to resist Covid and flu during the holidays
Christmas in Bed: Italy Faces Winter Surge in Seasonal Viruses and Covid

ROME – As Italy braces for the winter season, health officials are warning of a surge in seasonal viruses, including the widespread circulation of Covid-19. With a low number of swabs being performed, the official data may not accurately reflect the true spread of the virus. As a result, many Italians are at risk of spending Christmas in bed, battling various illnesses.

Vaccination efforts are also facing challenges, with the progress being slower than anticipated. The government has been criticized for its lack of attention to the topic of infectious diseases, particularly the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Panettone and Thermometer

According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the University of Milan, the situation is alarming. “We are facing a winter where the usual seasonal viruses are circulating, and on top of that, we have Covid-19 which is widespread,” said Pregliasco. “The low number of swabs being performed does not accurately reflect the true spread of the virus.”

Health experts are urging Italians to take precautions during the holiday season, as gatherings and travel could further contribute to the spread of viruses. With Christmas just around the corner, many are being advised to keep a close eye on their health and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

The surge in seasonal viruses and Covid-19 comes as a major concern for the Italian healthcare system, which is already under strain due to the ongoing pandemic. As the government continues to grapple with the challenges of vaccination and disease control, the public is urged to remain vigilant in order to safeguard their health during the winter months.

