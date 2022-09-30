Surprisingly, when everyone was now convinced that we would say goodbye to masks from 1 October, here came a extension by the Ministry of Health, for a few days still led by Minister Roberto Speranza. But it is an extension with some exceptions. Let’s try to understand what changes.

Where masks are still mandatory until October 31st

Nell’order signed on 29 Septemberthe day that anticipates the expiry of the previous ordinance that would have made all obligations lapse, we read that it is still mandatory until October 31st wear masks for i workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-welfare structuresincluding hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including non self-sufficient people.

The managers of the structures are required to verify compliance with the requirements.

Who does not have the obligation to wear a mask

As before, there is no obligation for:

children under the age of 6

people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the mask

people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities and cannot wear it.

Instead, as anticipated, the obligation to wear masks on public transport lapses.

Here, however, the rules at school, where the mask continues to be mandatory in some cases, unless otherwise indicated

The next steps: when the other anti-Covid measures expire

Il October 31st another important anti-Covid measure will also expire. In fact, safety protocols in the workplace cease to have effectwhich among other things provide in some cases the measurement of the temperature at the entrance and the use of masks indoors when it is not possible to maintain the distance between workers (here the anti-Covid rules still in force in the workplace).

At the end of the year, the December 31stalways subject to extensions to be understood, it will be the turn offarewell to the green pass for healthcare workers, hospitalized and visitors to hospitals and RSAs.

But it is still too early to make predictions, given that already now, with the arrival of the first cold weather and the reopening of schools and the farewell to masks, there is a new increase in infections (here the alarm raised to the Government by GIMBE).

