Winter preparation by tradition includes gym sessions combined with road workouts. Long and stressful days of workload, which to be optimized must be accompanied by the right portions on the plate. To see how general nutritional advice applies in these cases, we interviewed Fausto Masnada (opening with Evenepoel and Cattaneo), returning from his retreat in Calpe with Quick Step-Alpha Vinylin the process of becoming Soudal-Quick Step.

Diet calculated in detail

To have a diet that is always adapted to the needs of each athlete, in the Belgian team there are three nutritionists who follow the runners in detail. They are the ones who calculate according to the type and duration of training envisaged, what their calorie consumption might be and thus indicating the meals and snacks of the day.

Cappuccino for breakfast for Masnada before leaving (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl photo)

Cappuccino for breakfast for Masnada before leaving (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl photo)

«Since I started the winter training – says Fausto – my diet has already changed a lot. The first sessions in the gym usually followed a day in which I pedaled for two hours, while now the training load has increased, so the diet must always be balanced to allow me to recover better. I happen to do four hours the day before. Then unlike many, I prefer to do the opposite: first bike and then gym. Then three hours in the saddle the following morning and another two hours in the gym in the afternoon. On these days, usually three a week, I also consume 4,000-5,000 calories».

Between nutrition and integration

«The nutritionist explained to me that Carbohydrates are still needed to do strength work in the gymso unlike what I used to think, for lunch I eat both cereals and meat or eggs, so both carbohydrates and proteins. In this way I recover better and after about 2 hours I can start the gym».

Precisely taking care of the quality and quantity of food as well as the timing in the diet often means support the body sufficiently, without having to resort to an infinite number of supplements.

«Thanks to the complete lunch – explains Masnada – I don’t need any particular supplements to support my training in the gym. I do not take any additional amino acids, as I have already taken them with the right combination of foods at lunch and I drink water to stay hydrated during the gym. The nutritionist only advised me to take creatine in an amount always proportional to the workloadfor four-week cycles.

This is a useful supplement in anaerobic efforts of maximum strength, often combined with periods focused on muscle developmentbut which must be advised by an expert on the basis of the individual’s medical history to avoid undesirable effects.

Pause during training, to eat something before restarting (photo Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl)

Pause during training, to eat something before restarting (photo Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl)

Post-gym recovery

In view of training the following day, for correct muscle recovery at the end of such a loading day, Fausto makes a snack with a portion of high biological value proteins for tissue regeneration. These are easily assimilated and contain a good amount of essential amino acids, and with a part of carbohydrates for energy recovery.

«At the end of the gym – he explains – I eat a Greek yogurt with crackers or I drink a shake made with whey proteins (i.e. whey proteins that are rapidly digested and absorbed, ed) and sweetened milk, but in my case never cow’s milk. I don’t have much tolerance for milk so I prefer plant-based drinks such as almond, rice or oat milk or otherwise water. In the latter case, I have to then also eat some biscuits or oatmeal biscuits to get to the right portion of carbohydrates».

Calpe retreat confirmed that for 2023 Masnada will be Remco’s guardian angel (Instagram photo)

Calpe retreat confirmed that for 2023 Masnada will be Remco’s guardian angel (Instagram photo)

The distribution of proteins

“Until a couple of years ago I was convinced that I should also eat 300 grams of chicken and rather give up carbohydrates in winter. Following the advice of the nutritionist, I realized that both in summer and in winter the body needs all the nutrients. Furthermore, much less protein is enough, but distributed throughout the day ».

In an overall state of correct hydration, several small portions of high biological value proteins are sufficient for protein synthesis.

«My portion of chicken has halved compared to before – continues Fausto – however I have also introduced an evening protein snack, before going to sleep, which is usually a yogurt».

The coffee break during the retreat is an obligatory break (photo Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl)

The coffee break during the retreat is an obligatory break (photo Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl)

It ends like this Fausto’s double training day, at least in this period, given that as he himself said his diet has already changed a lot since the beginning of winter preparation. There are so many details that, thanks to the support of a nutritionist, are taken care of every day to achieve top-level performance. Even if, as we always repeat, a cheat every now and then does not compromise the outcome. And therefore Fausto for this he joined the family around the laid table for the festivities where neither polenta nor panettone will surely be missing.