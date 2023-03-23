The government will appear as a civil party in the new trial on the Piazza della Loggia massacre in Brescia. The announcement came from the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano.

“The Presidency of the Council – explained the government official – has not received any notice regarding the setting of the preliminary hearing of the trial against Roberto Zorzi and Marco Toffaloni, accused of the massacre in Piazza della Loggia Brescia. For this reason, the State Attorney’s Office, on the mandate of the same Prime Minister, will ask the Gup of Brescia to remit in terms for the purposes of the establishment of a civil action, which will follow as soon as the remittance is granted”.

The hearing

This morning, from the first lines of the preliminary hearing, it was learned that the Prime Minister had not brought a civil action in the new trial on the Piazza della Loggia massacre. In addition to the families of the victims, the Municipality of Brescia and the trade unions that had called the demonstration on 28 May 1974 filed for civil action.

At the Palace of Justice in Brescia, the preliminary hearing concerns the new line of inquiry for the massacre of May 28, 1974. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the indictment of Roberto Zorzi, who, as widely expected, is not present in the courtroom. Zorzi had not yet turned 21 on the day of the bomb explosion.

Requests for clarification

Requests for clarification to the Prime Minister had come from many quarters. “I don’t know if the Prime Minister was warned about this hearing or if it was a choice not to bring a civil action. I hope that this situation will be clarified within a few days”, said the president of theAssociation of families victims of the massacre.

The Democratic Party had announced the presentation of a question through Senator Alfredo Bazoli and Deputy Gianni Girelli, MPs from Brescia: “Today, for the first time, at the start of one of the many trials on the Piazza della Loggia massacre, one of the most serious crimes against Italian democracy, there was no the presidency of the Council of Ministers as a civil party. We do not know whether it is a deliberate choice or an oversight. In both cases, a serious episode, on which we ask the government to say a clear word. The country, the city of Brescia offended by the massacre, the families of the victims deserve it”.

A request for clarification had also come from Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action: “We don’t know if it is an oversight or a conscious choice, in any case the government must clarify immediately. Do it for Brescia, for the families of the victims and for all Brescians. The massacre of 28 May 1974 is a wound that does not heal”.

