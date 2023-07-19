Massacre in via D’Amelio, Meloni in Palermo to commemorate Borsellino – breaking latest news

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at the Lungaro barracks for the ceremony in memory of the five escort agents murdered in the Via D’Amelio massacre, where judge Paolo Borsellino was killed 31 years ago.

The prime minister lays a wreath in front of the tombstone in memory of the policemen killed: Agostino Catalano, Emanuela Loi, Vincenzo Li Muli, Walter Eddie Cosina and Claudio Traina. The Prime Minister will then visit the tombs of Giovanni Falcone in the church of San Domenico and Paolo Borsellino in the cemetery of Santa Maria di Gesù. Then at 10 she will preside over the Committee for public order and safety in the Prefecture, in the presence of the prefect Maria Teresa Cucinotta, the head of the prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the leaders of the police forces. It is probable that you will also participate at 12.30 in the mass officiated by Archbishop Corrado Lorefice in the church of Santa Maria in Piazza della Pietà alla Kalsa, where Falcone and Borsellino played as children.

He will not be present for security reasons, except for last-minute counter-orders, at the traditional torchlight procession organized every year by the right and which will leave at 8 pm from Piazza Vittorio Veneto to reach Via D’Amelio. However, FdI sources do not clearly exclude that the premier does not make a trip to via D’Amelio during the day.

“July 19 is a symbolic date in Italy – said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking at the EU-Celac summit -. On 19 July 31 years ago the mafia killed the judge Paolo Borsellino, who, together with judge Giovanni Falcone, were two martyrs in the fight against the mafia and are also two of the main players to whom we owe much of what we know in the fight against organized crime”. Meloni underlined how the fight against organized crime “is another fundamental element of our cooperation, something on which” the EU and Latin America can “continue to work together”.

Also Elly Schlein in Palermo



Instead it will certainly be in via D’Amelio Elly Schlein, and will participate in the minute of silence together with the Red Diaries of Salvatore Borsellino, brother of the assassinated judge, at the exact time of the explosion 31 years ago: 4.58pm. In the place of the attack, the Dem secretary will also find the demonstrators of the procession promoted by the CGIL and other left-wing associations and movements with the slogan ‘Enough of the state-mafia’. There will be no Cisl, which has distanced itself from the initiative but will be in via D’Amelio with its managers. The big snake will leave at 3 pm from the Falcone tree, in via Notarbartolo, right from the street, where on 23 May in the final minutes of the day of commemoration of the Falcone massacre, there were clashes between some demonstrators and the police in riot gear who rejected those he wanted to reach the stage where Maria Falcone was speaking to close the celebrations.

An episode that created a rift between the organizing committee of the authorized procession and the police station. On Monday, during an interview, Salvatore Borsellino assured the commissioner Leopoldo Laricchia that “there will be no unrest”. Then came the news of the imminent change of guard at the head of the Palermo Police Headquarters. It will be led by the former head of the mobile team Vito Calvino, appointed by the Council of Ministers. For Laricchia the assignment to the inspectorate of the Chamber of Deputies.

