Massacre of Erba, the “evidence” of Olindo and Rosa in the review request: “Witnesses, wiretaps and expert reports, here’s what doesn’t add up”

Fabio Schembri, lawyer of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi, will present a request for revision of the trial that sentenced the couple to life imprisonment in the Erba massacre. The request follows the words of the Attorney General of the Cassation Cuno J. Tarfusser. That he will have to decide whether to admit the documents to the Brescia Court of Appeal. What are the reasons for the application? Schembri explains that there are additional elements to those of Tarfusser on which the judges should reflect. In order, these are three technical-scientific consultations on the attack on Valeria Cherubini, two witnesses and the methods of the first confession of the two spouses. To be combined with some interceptions which according to the lawyer would prove their innocence.

The assault of Valeria Cherubini

Schembri in an interview with La Stampa today lists the evidence for the reopening of the trial. The three consultations demonstrate, according to the lawyer, that Olindo and Rosa cannot be the perpetrators of Cherubini’s murder. «Mrs. Cherubini was the last to be attacked, when the first responders entered her building they heard her asking for help. The convictions, to make Rosa and Olindo’s guilt compatible with the massacre, have always affirmed that Signora Cherubini received all the blows on the first floor, where Raffaella Castagna’s house was,” he stated in his conversation with Francesco Moscatelli.

“And who then dragged himself to his house. Today science says that the killers struck her in such a brutal way as to cause an immediate loss of consciousness. When the rescuers entered, the killers or the killer were still in the apartment. According to the sentences, however, Rosa and Olindo would have left the door to go to their house, put the clothes in the bags, clean everything, go to Como and get rid of the weapons. In our opinion, whoever carried out the massacre used another escape route given that the small door was already manned by rescuers and neighbors ».

The Tunisian

Then there is a Tunisian citizen residing in the building of the massacre and then arrested for drug trafficking. He was part of Azouz Marzouk’s group and tells of an ongoing feud with a group of rival drug dealers over the area in the market square in Erba. The building his group used to store drugs and money. Who after the murders were never found. Another witness claims instead to have seen foreign subjects near the scene of the crime in those hours. Finally, the topic of the environmental and telephone interceptions between Rosa and Olindo and of Signor Frigerio in the hospital. “They tell another story about how the recognition took place,” says Sghembri. There are also doubts about the trace of blood in the car of the two spouses: for defense experts it is incompatible with the evidence on the car.

The confession

Finally, there is the confession. «We have psychiatric reports that have recognized mental retardation in Rosa Bazzi and personality disorders in Olindo Romano. Pathologies that make them easily circumventable subjects. In addition to the 243 errors made by Olindo when describing what happened that evening, we have environmental interceptions, never considered, which attest that Rosa and Olindo spoke to each other as innocents for days after the crime. Fifteen experts say that the sentences on which the sentence is based are false acquiescent confessions dictated, perhaps involuntarily, by the promises made to Olindo”.

December 11, 2006

The massacre in Erba dates back to 11 December 2006. In just 22 minutes, starting at 8 pm, with weapons never found – it will be written of a bar and knife then thrown in a dumpster – Raffaella Castagna, her son Youssef Marzouk are killed with ferocity only 2 years old, little Paola Galli’s grandmother and a neighbor Valeria Cherubini, who rushed after the flames that broke out in via Diaz. Only by chance will her husband Mario Frigerio, seriously injured in the carotid artery and the only eyewitness of the massacre, be saved.

The investigators hear Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi as witnesses on 12 and 20 December. Then comes the police arrest on January 8, 2007. Against them – immediately intercepted – there is the bloodstain found on December 26 on Olindo’s car, then the recognition (January 2) by Frigerio – hospitalized in hospital ‘Sant’Anna hospital in Como – of Olindo as well as of his attacker. They have an alibi: they went to a McDonald’s to eat. And they show a receipt.

The role of Luciano Gallorini

«We did it», they say on January 10, 2007. Case closed to read the sentences that dedicate dozens of pages to those three trials – no less than 70 for the confessions, 23 for the acknowledgment and 21 for the bloodstain – and that the substitute prosecutor tries to disassemble – it will be necessary to pass the scrutiny of Brescia – in the 58-page long review request. Now the truth of that trial is questioned in the instance. And who picked it up, hearing Frigerio while he was still in the hospital. The carabiniere Luciano Gallorini, heard yesterday by beraking latest news, rejects the accusations.

The then commander of the police station, now retired, was among the first to arrive in via Diaz on the evening of 11 December 2006 and was the protagonist of the investigations. In the hospital he meets the sole survivor of the massacre Frigerio. But his December 20, 2006 service note is peppered with oddities, according to the filing. Not only that: he is referred to as “the ubiquitous” in the interrogation of the Romano spouses, made by the suspects in the immediacy of the arrest.

Mario Frigerio and the memory of the carabiniere

«As shown in the file, I interviewed Mr and Mrs Romano on the very night of the event, after the search. We carry out the search and on that occasion we accompanied them to the barracks and we heard them make spontaneous testimonial statements about what they had done. We sent those reports to the prosecutor’s office and that was the only occasion in which I spoke with the Romano spouses », he explains. The meeting with Frigerio is linked to another investigative need. «In the landing of the entrance hall where the lifeless body of Raffaella Castagna was found, some objects had been found, including a dental bridge and it was necessary to trace the owner. I was authorized by the prosecutor to have an investigative interview: the conversation is all recorded, even if it is difficult to hear because Frigerio spoke badly “due to the throat wound inflicted by the attacker.

The registration

«In the recording I say that I would have repeated what Frigerio said to make the conversation clear. The conversation lasted a sufficiently long time, it was recorded, and when I returned to the office I wrote a note detailing the modalities of the conversation and what Frigerio said, ie ‘it could have been Olindo’. The moment I heard this, I interrupted the conversation, because I considered the matter so important that it was necessary for the prosecutor to know and evaluate», explains Gallorini. «Everyone has the right to say what he deems appropriate, but in this whole story I am surprised that elements of falsehood are inserted. Investigations can be attacked, but not people and their correctness: I have not suggested or convinced anyone. I served the Arma for 48 years and this is not done to look for a career, but because one loves one’s job, one seeks and believes in justice “, concludes Gallorini.

