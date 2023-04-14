Caution. Too premature now to speak of reopening. It takes time (a few weeks at least) to read and decide. What the deputy attorney general of Milan, Cuno Tarfusserhe forwarded to the Attorney General Francesca Nanni and to the State Attorney General Lucilla Tontodonati it is a twenty-page first report, informal and confidential, technically “internal to the offices” which (he points out with some disappointment) should have remained so. Also in order not to generate preconceived beliefs.

In Tarfusser’s report it is explained what are the “new evidence” for a possible re-reading of what happened on the evening of 11 December 2006.

“Assessments of the facts” that would lead to a alternate track and therefore to a possible request for process review for the grass massacre. However, it is up to the two Milanese magistrates to decide whether or not to send the request to reopen the case to the Court of Appeal of Bresciawhere the request of the defenders of the Romano spouses could also arrive.

Roman Olindo and the wife Rosa Bazzi are serving a definitive sentence of life imprisonment because they are held, in the three degrees of judgement, to be the authors of the ruthless massacre, with stabs and blows of a bar, which destroyed the lives of Raffaella Castagnaof her two and a half year old son, Youssef Marzoukof the mother Paola Galliof the neighbor Valeria Cherubini.

The lawyers of the Romanos (Fabio Schembri, Luisa Bordeaux, Nico D’Ascola) had deposited with the substitute pg Tarfusser, for a first evaluation, the consultations carried out in these months. Here are the points on which, in summary, the report is based.

Mario Frigeriohusband of Cherubini, sole survivor to the massacre, before indicating his neighbor Olindo Romano as his attacker, he described a character with different somatic features: medium skin tone, dark eyes, short.

According to the neurologist pool, neuropsichiatri it is scientifically impossible for a memory to change so radically from an unfamiliar face to a familiar one.

According to the defense consultants, those in which the Romanos admitted theirs guilt and described the various stages of the massacre are “acquiescing to a false confession”made in the hope of enjoying some benefit.

The examination carried out by the forensic geneticist Marzio Capradefense consultant, highlighted clear discrepancy between the description of the blood trace, as it had been found by the carabinieri, with respect to the characteristics ascertained in the laboratory analyzes carried out at the University of Pavia.

Two consultancies concern Valeria Cherubini. One is the Bpa, the Bloodstain pattern analysis, i.e. the placement of traces of blood in the home of the latest victim. The woman was chased by the killer up the stairs, reached and ended up in her attic, so much so that she was found crouched next to a window. She had the tongue cut out.

Thus, the defense argues, she was alive albeit at the mercy of the slaughterer when she threw the calls for helppicked up by two neighbors, first responders, recalled from the fire set up in the house of Raffaella Castagna. Six Romanoafter the massacre, had gone down to the courtyard, now in alarm, they would certainly have been noticed and recognized.

The defense will also play its cards on two testimonials. One would lead to the runway drug dealing. a Tunisian, I’m Kaisfriend of Azouz Marzouk, husband of Raffaella Castagna, frequented the apartment every day via Diaz where the massacre took place. Kais was part of the group, which collected the two brothers from Azouz and others, in tough competition with a coterie of Moroccans on the drug market.

Clashes occurred, violent episodes, such as the injuries of one of the Marzouks and of Kais himself. According to the Tunisian, the proceeds from the drug dealing were kept in the apartment that Raffaela shared with her husband and her little son, where one day someone tried to break in.