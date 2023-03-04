10
- Massacre of migrants, found the body of another child, he was 3 years old. The mayor writes to Meloni: “Come to… the Republic
- Migrant shipwreck in Crotone, body of a child found, the dead rise to 69 Corriere della Sera
- Thank you, President Mattarella: we are all in mourning and Crotone by your side to come
- Tears and anger: «They could have saved them». Prosecutor’s investigation into relief Southern newspaper
- Migrants, the silence of Sergio Mattarella and the pain for the victims – Città Nuova New Town
- See full coverage on Google News