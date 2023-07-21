Home » Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” – VareseNews
Health

Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” – VareseNews

by admin
Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” – VareseNews

Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” VareseNewsSamarate massacre, Nicolo Maja for the first time without a wheelchair: “I would like to meet my father and ask him for an explanation” THE DAYSamarate massacre, the judges in closed session for the sentence in the trial of Alessandro Maja Corriere MilanoAlessandro Maja, today the sentence. His son Nicolò: “I don’t forgive him but we write to each other” ilGiornale.itSee full coverage on Google News

See also  Netalia alongside OneZone to bring schools to the Italian Cloud

You may also like

Diabetes: Cases in children and adolescents are increasing...

Multinational Military Training Exercise in Australia Sends Message...

Psycho-oncology, the World Congress will be in Italy

The Surprising Solution to Quitting Smoking: Chewing Licorice

Doctor recommends: “Just slap fries in when it’s...

Mitochondria transplant, what it is and why it...

Superfood Manuka Honey: The doctor from the honey...

Staying Fit in the Heat: Tips and Tricks...

Tunisia, mother and child died of thirst in...

Moxibustion|TCM|treat acupuncture points with heat | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy