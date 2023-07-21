Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” – VareseNews

Massacre of Samarate: life imprisonment for Alessandro Maja. His son Nicolò: “A chapter closes” VareseNewsSamarate massacre, Nicolo Maja for the first time without a wheelchair: “I would like to meet my father and ask him for an explanation” THE DAYSamarate massacre, the judges in closed session for the sentence in the trial of Alessandro Maja Corriere MilanoAlessandro Maja, today the sentence. His son Nicolò: “I don’t forgive him but we write to each other” ilGiornale.itSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

