Massacre of teenagers in Alabama

breaking latest news – Terror at a birthday party for teenagers in Alabama. At least four people were killed and 28 others, some of them serious, in a shooting Saturday night at a 16-year-old girl’s party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town northeast of the state capital, Montgomery. The victims and the injured are mostly teenagers.

Informed of the shooting, the president Joe Biden he intervened to express his closeness to the families of the victims, in a nation once again in mourning for young people killed as a result of armed violence. “What has our nation achieved when children can’t participate in a birthday party without fear?” Asked the head of the White House, who has long been pushing for the approval of tougher measures on the possession of weapons . “Guns are the number one killer of children in America, and the numbers are increasing, not decreasing,” he added, “this is outrageous and unacceptable.”

The massacre comes on the 16th anniversary of the deadliest shooting ever in an American school, that of Virginia Tech in 2007, in which 32 people died.

Still unknown dynamics and causes of the new massacreinvestigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Dadeville police, as well as federal agencies, including the FBI. There have been 163 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Efforts to tighten gun controls have for years met opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms. Political paralysis persists despite widespread outrage over the recurring shootings.

