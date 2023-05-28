Home » massacre of young people in Umbria
massacre of young people in Umbria

Four dead and another young man in very serious condition. This is the tragic outcome of two serious road accidents that occurred during the night in the province of Perugia. The most serious is the one that occurred on the A1 Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction, where three young people lost their lives. The fourth victim lost his life in a second crash in Gubbio.

Car goes off the road and overturns: three young people died

Three young people lost their lives in a tragic road accident that took place during the night on the A1 motorway junction in Magione, in Torricella, in the province of Perugia. Around 6.50 in the morning today, Sunday 28 May, the firefighters intervened on the spot, drawing up the dramatic balance: three of the four boys traveling in the car died. The fourth boy who was in the car is said to be in very serious condition.

The four boys, according to the reconstruction, were traveling in a car which overturned around 4 this morning ending up in a field beside the Torricella junction on the A1 motorway. The fourth young man is in serious condition.

Traffic on the 6 “Bettolle-Perugia” motorway junction has returned to regularity on the carriageway towards Perugia. The exit branch of the Torricella junction (35.350 km) was temporarily closed to traffic to allow for the execution of the surveys, according to reports from Anas. Anas personnel, 118, the Fire Brigade and the Police Forces intervened on the spot for emergency management and to reopen the state road safely to transit.

Fatal accident in Gubbio

Also tonight, along the variant to Pian d’Assino, in Gubbio, a second fatal accident occurred. On site the firefighters, the carabinieri, the 118 and the Anas staff. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the driver of the car – a 26-year-old resident of the area – died. Unfortunately, help was useless.

+news being updated+



