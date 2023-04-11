Massage guns are trendy and are currently being heavily advertised in many places. They are aimed at athletes, but also at users with typical everyday tension from office work. The devices are reminiscent of a hair dryer with an attachment, generate vibrations and are intended to relieve muscle tension in this way. What are they really good for?

Our Swiss partner magazine has ten models health tip tested. Two physiotherapists tested the devices on themselves on their calves and shoulders. They massaged each other’s backs. A few other aspects were also checked – including the battery life and whether the handles are long enough to comfortably reach the shoulders and neck.

The three best of the ten models from the partner test are good and, according to our query from February 2023, are available in Germany: Xiaomi Massage Gun (129 euros), Flow Mini (149 euros) and Gladiator Fit wireless muscle massage gun (149.90 euros). The prices are non-binding recommendations of the providers, which we also queried.

Loading times too long, handles too short, vibrations too strong

The other seven massage guns revealed minor to major weaknesses in the test. This was partly due to the battery charging times being too long or the vibrations being too intense, so that the devices could only be used at the minimum operating level. Some models had a handle that was too short and the experts found it difficult to massage their shoulders with it.

Tipp: According to the health tip, massage pistols are helpful, for example, for relaxing muscles after exercising. A gentle alternative can be heat patches.