MASSALENGO MYSTERY IN THE COUNTRYSIDE, CORPSE IN THE CAR

MASSALENGO MYSTERY IN THE COUNTRYSIDE, CORPSE IN THE CAR

Mystery in Massalengo, a man found dead in the car. Investigations have been underway since 7pm in the open countryside to identify a man discovered lying inside the divine Honda Crv. The fact in the Scappadina farmhouse area. The car, parked on the edge of private property, was noticed by a farmer. The police, ambulance and firefighters intervened immediately, but there was nothing they could do for the man. All hypotheses are currently being examined.

UPDATE: The body found in the late afternoon on his car in Massalengo belongs to a 75-year-old from Vizzolo. Still a mystery on the death, however, whether it is the result of a voluntary gesture or if third parties are involved.

