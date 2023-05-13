Massimo Boldi gets stuck on the tram tracks in Milan: passers-by help him

Milan – Misadventure to remember for the comedian Massimo Boldi, 77 years old, who got stuck with his car on the tram tracks on Friday evening, blocking the circulation of the number 5.

Two moments of Massimo Boldi’s misadventure with the car

Perhaps a moment of inattention, the heavy rain falling on Milan, the dark. The fact is that the actor ended up with his SUV on the roadway intended only for trams in viale Regina Giovanna, in the Buenos Aires area. Without being able to get out anymore, because in the meantime the front wheels had gotten stuck in the mud created by the rain. While he was trying to figure out how to move the car, some passers-by took matters into their own hands: three young people pushed the car while Boldi gave the gas and, after several attempts, managed to push it off the tracks.

Some even have resumed the scene in various videos and photos that ended up on social networks. With a final selfie with Boldi smiling.