Massimo Bossetti wins the appeal in Cassation on the Yara Gambirasio finds: the news on the case

The defense of Massimo Bossetti will be able to access the consultation of finds collected on the case of Yara Gambirasio. This is what ‘beraking latest news‘ reports according to what was decided by the first criminal section of the Court of Cassation with the postponement of the order of the Court of Assizes of Bergamo of 21 November 2022.




Yara, Bossetti’s defense can consult the exhibits

On 21 November 2022, the Court of Assizes of Bergamo had denied the consultation of the finds useful for the possible revision of the process for the defense of Massimo Bossetti, the worker convicted of the murder of Yara Gambirasio.

Today, Friday 19 May, the Court of Cassation rescinded the order of 21 November, granting Bossetti’s defense access to the confiscated exhibits.

Massimo Bossetti’s defense won the appeal in Cassation to access the confiscated exhibits




Listened to by “beraking latest news‘, Bossetti’s lawyer Claudius Salvagni declared: “While waiting to read the provision of the Cassation, and based on what we learn from the press, we are very happy: now let’s start the process to demonstrate that that DNA is not Massimo Bossetti’s”.

The defense strategy, therefore, aims to demonstrate theinnocence by Massimo Bossetti through a consultation of the finds.

How could things change

The case of the murder of Yara Gambirasio is not yet at a turning point, but with the consent obtained in Cassation, Massimo Bossetti’s lawyers can access the exhibits to conduct defense investigations useful to any process review.

See also  The Mater Domini University Pediatrics Regional Clinical Center for Hereditary Metabolic Diseases




Once the outcome of the consultation has been acquired, the defense could present a new request and the Corte di Assise could evaluate new technical assessments.

The reconnaissance of the finds must obviously take place according to precise criteria which do not compromise their integrity.

The death of Yara Gambirasio

Yara Gambirasio disappeared on November 26, 2010 from Brembate di Sopra (Bergamo) after leaving the house to go to the sports center for rhythmic gymnastics training.




His lifeless body in an advanced state of decomposition was found on 26 February 2011 in Chignolo D’Isola, also in the Bergamo area, by an aeromodeller who happened to be passing through an open field.

On 16 June 2014 Massimo Bossetti was arrested, identified as theUnknown 1, or the owner of the only fragment of DNA found on Yara’s clothing. Since that day the bricklayer and his lawyers have been crying out for innocence.

The investigating judge recently asked to investigate Letizia Rogerithe prosecutor who deciphered the DNA, with the hypothesis of misdirection.










Photo source: IPA

