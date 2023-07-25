Massive fire threatens Vieste, forcing evacuation of tourists

Massive Fire Engulfs San Felice in Vieste, Italy

A vast fire has devastated the area of San Felice in Vieste, a municipality in the Gargano region of Italy. The flames, fueled by high temperatures reaching 45 degrees and strong winds, have spread rapidly and are causing great concern. As a precautionary measure, approximately two thousand guests from three large accommodation facilities in the area have been evacuated. These guests are being relocated to a gymnasium in the center of Vieste.

The affected accommodations include Residence Gattarella, Hotel Portonuovo, and Hotel Gargano. Authorities fear that the flames could endanger the area and have advised tourists and residents to avoid the affected area. It is worth noting that less than two weeks ago, the same area was also hit by a fire.

Mayor Joseph Nobletti of Vieste has made arrangements to equip a lecture hall in the city to accommodate the two thousand evacuated guests in case they are unable to return to their accommodations. The mayor aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the affected individuals.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. Canadairs, forest carabinieri, firefighters, and civil protection teams are working tirelessly to combat the flames. Unfortunately, the fire has also blocked the coastal road that connects Vieste to Mattinata, forcing local police officers to redirect traffic onto alternative routes.

In another incident, on Tuesday, July 25, a fire broke out along the Enrico Mattei waterfront in Vieste, affecting nearby campsites. Fortunately, the timely alarm allowed for a swift and orderly evacuation, and no injuries or smoke inhalation were reported.

In a separate incident later in the day, another fire occurred in the area between San Giovanni Rotondo and Monte Sant’Angelo, leading to the closure of the provincial road 272.

The situation remains critical as firefighters continue their efforts to contain and extinguish the fires. This recent wave of fires in the region has caused great concern for the safety of residents and tourists, prompting authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

