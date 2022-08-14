As part of its launch marketing efforts, Massive Monster, the development team behind the wonderful Cult of the Lamb, teamed up with We Are Robots to create a bunch of game-themed custom controller 。

While these devices won’t actually be for sale, we’re told they’ll be available as part of giveaways and contests in the future, meaning you might actually have a chance to win a DualSense controller as fluffy and weird as the Lamb itself.

By that we mean, these devices aren’t just regular DualSenses with a slightly twisted color twist, and instead are decorated with wool on the handle and around the d-pad and buttons. The buttons themselves have also been replaced with Cult symbols, and the Red Crown’s signature even finds itself affixed to the center of the trackpad. Needless to say, it seems to tick all the boxes for gaming fans, but you can see that for yourself below.

Massive Monster hasn’t said when these controllers will be given away, but before that information is revealed, be sure to read our review of the Worship of the Lamb here.