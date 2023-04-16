Home » Master plan for medical studies 2020
Health

Master plan for medical studies 2020

by admin

At the invitation of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, representatives of the health and education minister conferences of the federal states as well as representatives of the coalition factions of the German Bundestag took part in the meeting. The “Medical Studies Master Plan 2020” is intended to define measures for a more targeted selection of university applicants, to promote practical relevance and to strengthen general medicine during the course.

See also  Syria, drone attack attributed to Iran: an American contractor killed

You may also like

relive the coach’s words after Napoli-Verona

Aspiring mountain guides dead, in the church of...

How to grow root vegetables in containers

Volleyball player died in Türkiye, funeral in Milan...

“Rosa and Olindo innocent, today science crumbles the...

Ukraine, Poland bans the import of grain from...

falls during a roped ascent

Strengthen good care in the communities: Federal-state working...

Serie A, Inter-Monza 0-1: Caldirola signs the red...

Friends 22, fits of tears for Cricca. Maria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy