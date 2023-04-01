Home Health Master plan for medical studies 2020
Health

Master plan for medical studies 2020

by admin

The “Master plan for medical studies 2020” provides, among other things, that junior doctors will spend three months in an outpatient practice during their practical year, for example with a general practitioner, a pediatrician or a gynaecologist. They are also better prepared to speak to their patients on an equal footing.

You can find more information and statements on the “Master plan for medical studies 2020” in our press release of March 31, 2017.

See also  NASA introduces a free web game "Game: Super Planet Crash" to learn to simulate the operation of celestial bodies through games

You may also like

Cystitis, “nightmare” that lasts over time. The solution?...

the effects on health – breaking latest news

F1: Australian GP, ​​Verstappen fastest in third free...

The Måneskin of via Rasella. The words of...

When appearing becomes even more important than health

With simple tricks and home remedies

immunity needs boosters

Dementia: Those who take laxatives increase their risk...

Is a fibroid in the uterus an obstacle...

Probiotics in cosmetics and supplements: what are they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy