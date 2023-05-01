MasterChef Australia, judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46 a few hours before the broadcast – breaking latest news

He liked to remember starting to work in restaurant kitchens at 13, but as a dishwasher, without any training. And to have learned the tricks of the trade in Scotland and England. Until the turning point with a trip to Sydney, where he was definitively dedicated to his dream of becoming a chef. So that Jock Zonfrillo, in Australia, had by now achieved a huge success with the public, becoming a popular face as a judge of MasterChef. A dream now fulfilled, but which stopped on the evening of Sunday 30 April: Zonfrillo died at the age of 46 in Melbourne from an alleged sudden illness (the causes of death have not yet been revealed with precision). Just today, May 1, the new season of MasterChef Australia was scheduled to air: the deceased chef had participated in the recording of all the episodes and the production company, EndemolShine, in agreement with the television stations, decided to suspend at the moment the broadcast of the episodes.

The announcement of the disappearance was given by the chef's family via his Instagram profile, with words written on a black background: â€œWith a completely broken heart and not knowing how we are going to live life without him, we are devastated, Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe it, so many stories can be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed to put into words. For those who have crossed his path, become his company or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scotsman in your hearts when you drink your next whisky.' A post that also contains a request: "We beg you to please let us suffer in private as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend." . The family speaks of a "proud Scot" and Jock Zonfrillo was such: born and raised in Scotland, in Glasgow. But he also had Italian origins: his father had in fact emigrated from Scauri (in the Municipality of Minturno, Latina).