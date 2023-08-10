Carbohydrates, which raise blood sugar: how to cook them and combine them to lower it

Carbohydrates are an essential part of our diet, providing us with energy to fuel our daily activities. However, certain types of carbohydrates can cause a spike in blood sugar levels, which can be a concern, especially for individuals with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

In a recent report by Corriere della Sera, experts shed light on how to cook and combine carbohydrates in order to lower their impact on blood sugar levels.

The glycemic index (GI) is a scale that ranks carbohydrates based on how quickly they raise blood sugar levels. Foods with a high GI cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, while those with a low GI release sugar gradually into the bloodstream. Choosing low GI foods is crucial in managing blood sugar levels and overall health.

Londra Today, a renowned health and wellness platform, highlights the role of water in lowering the glycemic index of carbohydrates. According to experts, drinking water before, during, or after a meal can dilute the concentration of carbohydrates in the digestive system. This effectively slows down the absorption of sugars into the bloodstream and reduces the impact on blood sugar levels.

To make the most of this method, it is recommended to drink at least 8 ounces (240 mL) of water with a meal. However, it’s important to note that this technique may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with certain medical conditions. It’s always advisable to consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

In a new study released by Microbiology Italy, researchers explored the potential benefits of drinking water to lower the glycemic index of carbohydrates. The study observed that individuals who consumed water with their meals experienced a notable decrease in post-meal blood sugar levels compared to those who did not. This evidence suggests that incorporating water as part of mealtime routines could be a simple yet effective method to manage blood sugar levels.

While water consumption can be beneficial, it’s equally important to choose the right types of carbohydrates and combine them wisely. News&Com warns against consuming high-GI carbohydrates such as refined grains, sugary beverages, and processed snacks. These foods tend to cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels and can have negative impacts on overall health.

Instead, experts recommend opting for low-GI carbohydrates, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Including fiber-rich foods and lean proteins in meals can also help slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, further reducing the impact on blood sugar levels.

In conclusion, managing blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, particularly for individuals with diabetes. By selecting low-GI carbohydrates, such as whole grains, and incorporating water consumption during meals, individuals may be able to efficiently lower their glycemic index and maintain stable blood sugar levels. However, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional before making any significant dietary changes to ensure personalized and appropriate advice.

