A decollete emptied, less turgid or sagging. Pregnancy and especially breastfeeding produce strong changes in a woman’s body. The tissues lose elasticity and tone and the breast is the area that suffers the most. If, in fact, to restore the abdominal muscles and dissolve localized fat deposits, in many cases physical exercise and correct nutrition are sufficient, against the most important imperfections of the udder this is not enough.

What happen

The increase in breast volume as pregnancy progresses, the hormonal and weight changes experienced during pregnancy, and subsequent weight loss, together with skin quality and metabolism, are the responsibles of the sagging and deflated appearance of the breasts. For this reason, no gymnastics, creams and push-ups: to lift breasts that have sagged or have lost volume, more and more women are deciding to go to the surgeon.

But what are they plastic and aesthetic surgery procedures able to rescue the new mother and restore the silhouette of the past with a firm decollete?

«The cosmetic surgery interventions aimed at augmenting, rebalancing and raising the breasts are mastopexy, which consists in lifting the breast, and breast augmentation, which involves inserting a filling prosthesis inside the breasts”.

“Interventions that can be performed in a combined way in the case of a sagging breast that has lost a lot of volume – says Prof. Daniel Spirit, plastic surgeon, from Rome, and professor at the Chair of Plastic Surgery at the University of Milan – When we talk about operations that follow a birth, we need to take into consideration some peculiarities. First of all, it is advisable for the woman to choose to have her breasts replaced when she no longer intends to have children, otherwise the result could be compromised by a new pregnancy. Furthermore, even if in both cases breastfeeding is not jeopardized, the advice is to wait for the 3 to 6 months after breastfeeding to allow the tissues to stabilize following the restoration of a normal hormonal level. Many women are unable to accept their physical changes following pregnancy, so in these cases, to avoid the onset of insecurities or frustrations, surgery is indicated to better enjoy motherhood in the interests of the mother and the child. The important thing, as always, is to entrust yourself to the hands of an expert surgeon».

The interventions

1) Mastopexy: «Mammary ptosis, ie the descent of the breast downwards, can be caused not only by aging but also by factors related to pregnancy. The mastopexy therefore has the purpose of making the mammary gland rise to its physiological position, also restoring a certain volume. The correction techniques can be divided into two categories, in relation to the positioning and length of the residual scars: the periareolar ones, whose suture takes place in a tobacco purse (Round-Block) and those which go from the areola to the inframammary crease and can continue horizontally along the sulcus (vertical scar technique, “L” and inverted “T”). Mild and medium ptosis can be resolved with the periareolar technique, for more severe ptosis classic techniques with vertical scar are used. Before the operation, blood tests and other tests prescribed by the doctor will be performed. Recovery times are very short: the operation lasts about an hour, the next day it will be possible to go home and resume a normal life but without making any effort or lifting weights for at least a month. The wounds will take a couple of weeks to heal. It will take about 3 months to get the final shape».

2) Breast augmentation: «Mammary hypotrophy or the decrease in breast volume can be caused not only by a drastic and rapid weight loss, as happens after pregnancy. In these cases it is possible to proceed with breast augmentation and the insertion of the prosthesis in the mammary region in a pocket set up below the mammary gland (retroglandular) or below the pectoral muscle (retropectoral). Implants on the market are varied in shape (round/anatomical), volume, content (silicone gel/cohesive silicone gel), and shell surface (smooth/textured/polyurethane). The most used breast implants are: fixed volume single-chamber prosthesis pre-filled with soft or cohesive type silicone gel; single-chamber prostheses expandable with saline solution at the time of surgery; double chamber mixed gel-saline prosthesis, type of permanent expanders. In all cases the outer casing is made of solid silicone. For an optimal aesthetic result it is advisable to choose in advance with the surgeon the most suitable prosthesis for one’s physical conformation and the planning of the surgical intervention (access route, implant positioning, any complementary corrections). The access routes and the consequent scar can be periareolar, submammary, axillary. The tests required in anticipation of the operation are the same as for mastopexy, just as the recovery times are the same».