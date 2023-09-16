“Match it Now!”, the national bone marrow donation week kicks off

On the occasion of World Bone Marrow Donation Day World Marrow Donor Daywhich will be celebrated on September 16, 2023 all over the world, “Match it now” Week begins.

“Match it now” is an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Health, National Transplant Center – CNT, National blood center, IBMDR RegistryItalian Group for Bone Marrow Transplant- GITMO and by voluntary associations Adm, Adoces e Adiscowith the information support of Rai for ESG Sustainability.

The event is an opportunity to remember that becoming a donor is very simple and only three requirements are needed: an age between 18 and 35, good general health and a body weight of more than 50 kilos. To finalize registration in the IBMDR Registry, simply fill in a modulo online on the website of the same registry (or of the ADMO and ADOCES associations); you will be called back to the nearest donor center to complete the procedure (through a saliva swab or a blood sample, necessary to obtain the “immunogenetic code” of each potential donor).

During “Match it Now” it will also be possible to register in the IBMDR Registry at the events organized by sector associations in the main Italian cities, thanks to the presence of thousands of volunteers and National Health Service staff.

An information and awareness campaign aimed at younger people will also start on 16 September through the social channels of the promoting bodies, with particular reference to the profiles of the National Transplant Centre. The campaign hashtag (#nonceDUEsenzaTE) places emphasis on the uniqueness of each of us, capable of representing the right “match” for those who are currently waiting for a compatible voluntary donor.

Consultation

the page dedicated to Campagna on the CNT website

Search for the event closest to you

list of events in the squares is available on the websiteADMO and of theADOCES

Follow the campaign online and on social media

Use campaign hashtags

#nonceTUEsenzaTE #choosetodonare #matchitnow

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

