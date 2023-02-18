Found the Valentine meteorite. After the warning to the population and the hunt for the fragments of the celestial object (for a total mass of 400-500 grams) activated in recent days in Basilicata, in an area north of Matera, the search has identified the place of the fall . The meteorite fell vertically to the ground with a speed of about 300 km/h and on impact chipped a tile of the balcony that runs along the perimeter of a house f…