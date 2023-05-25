Material recovered for analysis in Germany

Breaking news on the passing of Maddie McCann

After three days of intense research in Portugal, today they are Police dig concluded as part of investigation into Maddie McCann’s disappearance, in the Arade reservoir, in the Algarve. This afternoon the Portuguese authorities said that del material recovered in the area during the operation will now be sent to a specialized laboratory to be analyzed in Germany.

The German investigators, who are now investigating the case of English girl who disappeared in 2007 from Praia da Luz, in southern Portugal, during a family vacation when he was just 4 years old, they are kept under wraps and have not explained if anything of significance was found. However, the Portuguese police said that the operation paid off “the collection of some materials” and that these items will be subject to “competent appraisal” in Germany.

In fact, the excavations were explicitly requested by the German authorities who are looking for evidence to link the disappearance of the British girl to Christian Brueckner, a German citizen currently detained in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of ​​the Algarve region from which Maddie McCann disappeared.

According to the investigators, in fact, the area of ​​the excavations in Portugal had been very frequented by the 45-year-old Brueckner in the past and it is believed that he often stayed there with his camper and that he also passed through the period in which Madeleine disappeared.

German authorities have not revealed what triggered Maddie’s latest search operation, but prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said they were acting on the basis of “some reports”. “We have indications that we could find evidence,” he told German public broadcaster NDR, clarifying however that the reports did not come from Brueckner.

According to rumors collected by the Daily Mail, German investigators were looking for a gun and a video camera belonged to Brueckner. Both were allegedly stolen from the Portuguese home of the main suspect by some of his acquaintances who then disposed of them by throwing them into the Arade reservoir out of fear. The police would be looking for the video camera as they believe it may contain images of Madeleine, but also of other sexual attacks of which the 45-year-old is suspected.

To put them on the trail of these finds would have been one German couple who lived in the Algarve around the same time as Brueckner and that they had been involved in petty theft with him before falling out. According to the same source, the two would have taken possession of two objects but after viewing the footage on the camera they would have disposed of them because the video showed a masked man carrying out a sexual attack on a woman. Their story would have been confirmed by a third person by triggering the new research which focused mainly on soil samples.