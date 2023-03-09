E-Mail

Love is unpredictable. That statement could be a myth, at least according to mathematician Gihan Marasingha. He calculates the mathematical formula for great happiness in love – and reveals that, against the odds, it was different for him.

How many frogs do you have to kiss? According to the mathematician Gihan Marasingha, exactly 37. Then the right person will come along. The mathematics lecturer at the British University of Exeter refers to a centuries-old statistical formula. Marasingha applies this formula to love. “To have the best chance of finding the very best mate, you should date and reject the first 37 percent of potential mates,” he said.

Daily Mail

“. With 100 candidates, this means: With number 38 you are most likely to find your great happiness in love. From then on, statistically speaking, the chance of finding the right person decreases again.

The following mathematical reasoning is behind this “You can show that for a given x the probability of choosing the best candidate with this strategy, (1 + x(1/(x + 1) + … + 1/(n-1)))/n is,” explains Marasingha. It is then a matter of choosing x in such a way that this probability is maximized. Using infinitesimal calculus, one can calculate that x about 37 percent amounts to.

Formula can be applied to all possible decisions In fact, this formula is not new. The first variations are said to have existed as early as 1611. For example by the German astronomer Johannes Kepler. The formula was then made famous in 1960 by the science journalist Martin Gardner. It’s also known as the 37 percent formula or The Optimal Stopping Problem. Marasingha emphasizes that this formula can be applied to all kinds of situations. When hiring an applicant, for example, or buying a house. Marasingha hopes this equation will “show people the surprising power of mathematics in unexpected places.” Contrary to statistical probability, he met his current wife By the way: The fact that the statistical probability does not always apply logically is also shown by the mathematician Marasingha himself. He met his wife on the very first date – “and we are still married”.

