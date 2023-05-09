Mattarella, on terrorism also complicity of men of the State – Politics

In Italy there have been “too many bloody episodes that have wounded a young Republic, which has found itself having to deal with political terrorism; with massacres, sometimes carried out with the complicity of men from whom the State and citizens should have received defense; with political violence, between young people of opposing factions who breathed the poisoned air of ideological confrontation”. President Sergio Mattarella said this speaking on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance dedicated to the victims of terrorism. killed 45 years ago by the Red Brigades at the end of a 55-day kidnapping in which the men of his escort also lost their lives, Mattarella said that Moro was “a man filled with love and respect for democracy and for the State, animated by a spirit of freedom and solidarity”.

To the challenge of terrorism, underlined the President of the Republic, “the State, the political and social forces, have been able to react – despite the initial bewilderment – with courage and decision”. “A war that has been won – it should be emphasized, here and everywhere – always fighting on the ground of constitutional legality, without ever giving in to the sirens of those who proposed drastic solutions, as an authoritarian regime. Relying on the law and the administration of justice to protect our community. Refusing to place itself outside the democratic nature of our Republic”.

Mattarella then said that “there has been a lot of talk in recent decades about terrorism and terrorists. About their lives, their accomplices, their alleged ideologies, the causes that formed the basis for their choice of armed struggle. About the serious deviations made by elements of the State, and for which

we still feel the pressing need to know the full truth“.

“On the other hand, less has been written and spoken about the unanimous reaction of the Italian people. Less than the servants of the state, who risked their lives to fight violence and subversion. Less than those who, in factories, universities, in the various workplaces, opposed a firm and decisive no to those who wanted to overturn the democratic rules”. and irrecoverable, of families whose spouse, child, parent, brother or sister have been torn away by armed struggle or cowardly attacks. Yet it was these people, not the terrorists, who made Italian history.”

In his speech, the President of the Republic recalled that “the figures of those tragic events are impressive: almost 400 victims of internal terrorism, to which must be added the victims of the more recent phenomenon of international terrorism. Among them belong to the of order, magistrates, soldiers, politicians and activists, managers and trade unionists, journalists, unsuspecting passers-by, including women and children.Everyone was in danger, no one was spared. Each of them is fully part of the republican history”.

“Our Republic’s democracy feeds on tolerance, patience, discussion, respect. It is a road that to some may seem long and tiring but it is the only one for progress in coexistence. The only one capable of obtaining and maintaining time peace, serenity, well-being, rights for all citizens. This is the teaching that comes to us from the many, too many victims of terrorism and subversion. Today we gather around their memory, moved to reiterate with determination: no more violence politics, no more massacres”.

"Therefore, I would like to expressly recall some victims, whose significant anniversaries occur. Among these, there are more or less well-known names.

The memory of Aldo Moro, killed 45 years ago by the Red Brigades

The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella this morning he went to via Caetani to lay a wreath on the occasion of the anniversary of the killing of Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades. The body of the DC statesman was found 45 years ago in via Caetani. The ceremony was attended by Ignazio La Russa, president of the Senate, the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè and the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri

Meloni, commitment to never forget the victims of terrorism

“On 9 May 45 years ago, fifty-five days after his kidnapping and the massacre in via Fani, the Red Brigades killed Aldo Moro. Terrorism reached its highest point of aggression against the State, hitting the heart of democratic institutions and writing one of the darkest pages in the history of our Republic. Moro’s barbaric assassination deeply wounded the nation and tore its social fabric, but the Italian people knew how to react by showing unity and cohesion. That unity and cohesion without which the State would not it would have had the necessary strength to fight and defeat terrorism and subversion.Today Italy celebrates the Day of Remembrance of the victims of domestic and international terrorism and of the massacres of this matrix and clings to the families and loved ones of each of them The commitment not to forget what happened must never end, and it is the precise duty of the Institutions to continue along the path of truth to illuminate those pages which unfortunately still remain obscure and which await to be fully known”. The Prime Minister says, Giorgia Meloni.

9 May 1978, after 55 days the Moro case ends tragically. His body was found in the rear compartment of a red Renault 4, parked in via Caetani, a stone's throw from the PCI headquarters in via delle Botteghe Oscure and a short distance from the DC headquarters in piazza del Gesù. Here is the breaking latest news of the discovery through the news of ANSA