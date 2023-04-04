“Universities all over the world are called to elaborate reflections appropriate to the conditions we have, to the changes that are taking place, to the new scenarios. Scenarios that make us understand how the behavior of a power of the last century is out of time and history, leading to a war of aggression, to the annexation of territories or to fierce competition on marginal aspects”. The President of the Republic said soSergio Mattarella speaking in Ferrara at the opening of the Unife academic year, the 632nd since its foundation, and also speaking of the conflict in Ukraine. “These are the relevant aspects that will mark the future world. And the world is called to reflect on this. And universities must act as a vanguard in this reflection. Universities have this vocation, this role: to reflect in order to explore scenarios and indicate paths with which to face them. This is the world that young people face, this is the world that universities must help them interpret and govern”, added the Head of State. Citing the opening speech by former minister Patrizio Bianchi, dedicated to Nicolò Copernico, a graduate in canon law from Ferrara, Mattarella recalled that “at the time of Copernicus there was already a commonality of in-depth study and study, just think that in this university between Copernicus, a Pole, and Paracelsus, a Swiss, there was a mingling, a sharing of knowledge that laid the foundations of Europe, was the crucible in which Europe and its culture were formed. it is no longer just in our today due to Europe, to our continent, it is a global need,” he said.

Also present in the audience were former Prime Minister Romano Prodi – who had a long conversation with Ferrara-born former Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini before the start of the ceremony – the undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi and president of the Ferrara Arte foundation, the president of ‘Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, the mayor Alan Fabbri, then Moni Ovadia, general manager of the municipal theater and the bishop Gian Carlo Perego.

“I would like to take the data that Professor Bianchi underlined, that of demographic trends coupled with that of the distribution of wealth in the world. There are elements of profound diversity in the various areas of the world. These differences were once absorbed within local territories , locally, in large large regions, but within each continent, separately.It is no longer the case because the world has become a single community, increasingly close and interconnected, increasingly gathered within itself” underlined the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, at the municipal theater of Ferrara for the inauguration of the academic year. “At the time of Copernicus this condition of community beyond borders and of every part of the then known and frequented world, Europe, was typical only of the clerici vagantes, of the students and teachers who wandered among the first and few universities after the year 1000 to weave threads of common culture. Now this condition is global, also for this reason the rector recalled the struggles and sufferings of women in Afghanistan and Iran. It is not a thought of different and distant countries, it is an underlining of the lack of freedom and rights of people who belong to our own community, the world community, ever closer, always

“If we think that in 20 or 30 years Africa will have a population that will be three or four times that of Europe, we realize how these are the scenarios that need to be tackled. Totally new scenarios that require a commitment to study, to apply of totally new initiatives”. This was underlined by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, taking up the words on demographic changes by Professor Patrizio Bianchi in his speech for the opening of the academic year at the University of Ferrara. “It is a condition – he said – that truly requires further study that we do not always register. In our world these conditions of change are sometimes perceived as extraneous and distant: this makes us understand why the UN has urged to reformulate education and education to make the world suitable for its current conditions. For this reason there is a need for in-depth study that belongs to the scientific and educational dimension”. more intensely related to its interior”.

