Matteo Basetti future Minister of Health? “If anyone asked me, I would obviously be honoredflattered ea layout to help out as a technician “. The director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa is a candidate for successor of Roberto Hope. First he confesses his interest by speaking toberaking latest news Healththen in an interview with Corriere della Sera confirms: “I believe that historically the health ministers who have worked best have been gods medici: Elio Guzzanti, Girolamo Sirchia, Umberto Veronesi. Especially at this moment, between Covid and monkeypox, a technician is needed. It’s a infectious disease specialist all the more reason. There is no time for a politician to arrive and understand how the mechanism works, perhaps surrounding himself with consultants ”. Bassetti does not deny his contacts with some politicians either – “I have many relationships“- and explains:” As I said to who thought of me, my willingness at this moment is to offer technical help ”. Who thought of Bassetti? The rumors reveal a courtship of Italy Viva e you Brothers of Italy. Party sources of Giorgia Meloni however they deny: “No candidacy has been proposed to the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti by FdI”.

Speaking to the CourierBassetti underlines that he is “a liberal“And with respect to contacts with Brothers of Italy says: “The specific matter of my contacts I prefer to remain confidential. Of course, if not sharing Hope’s positions means being center-right, then I’m center-right“. FdI denies a hypothetical candidacy of the infectious disease specialist, who in turn shows that he appreciates more a call from a technician in the future government team: “Candidate? We see. Let’s say I’d rather be called as a technician. The Ministry of Health should be treated like that of the Economy: to choose who leads it, first the competence is identified, then eventually the political area “. In fact, the main criticisms are aimed precisely at Speranza: “He has made a reform that It is a disaster, a populist reform that has already failed. It is the demonstration of the distance that there is between those who govern health and who work in healthcare. We need a radical change ”.

Speaking toberaking latest news HealthBassetti also remembers his work with the president of Liguria, Giovanni All: “In recent years, alongside President Toti, I have lent a hand with regards to health policy within Covid“. The infectious disease specialist argues “the need for a new way of managing Covid next autumn, in the name of a”domestic partnership”With the virus that makes it necessary to“ change the rules ”. In short, according to the specialist “there are many things that can be improved, compared to what has been done to date”. Words that especially appeal to the center-right. “I have already said, and I repeat – concludes Bassetti – that I think it would be better to go to the Ministry of Health technicianbecause there is no time to wait for someone practice of matter “.