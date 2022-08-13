



Arnaldo Magro August 13, 2022

Matteo Bassetti really tried it. He already saw himself in the department of EUR, also because: “we need an infectious disease specialist for the ministry” ipse dixit. The imperative of this statement is obviously the result of a completely personal and exclusive thought of the Ligurian professor. He sent messages to the healthcare representatives of the Brothers of Italy, asking for a seat for himself. Directly. As if it were an automatism.

The media notoriety achieved must have made him think that really, so little would have been enough. Prematurely forgetting the attacks on Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni: “I’m center-right but because of them, I feel orphaned.” Or the scientific ingenuity: “It would take the vaccination obligation with the carabinieri who come to pick you up at home.” In some transmissions, linked from his Genoa studio, he will watch his colleagues Crisanti and Lopalco take that political path he dreamed of. He will remain in the ward. Until even the TV broadcasts stop calling him. The covers of the magazines will remain, where he was portrayed naked, dressed only in masks. And that impression, of having played it anyway. In truth, very bad.







