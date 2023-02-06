They no longer hide: they are a couple. Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta together at San Siro to see the derby. The evening of 20 January, which began with another sporting event, the Euroleague basketball match between Olimpia Milano and Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Assago Forum, was therefore not unique footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, as documented by the cover story of «Chi».
After the race, the two had been spotted together in a Milanese club by the influencer Deianira Marzano who, in an Instagram story, had photographed them sitting next to each other and in a very confidential attitude. Now at San Siro they have certainly not gone unnoticed. Close-knit, smiling, eye to eye, matching clothes. She with a black hat, red lipstick and a jacket with the AC Milan crest, he with a duvet and beard.
Melissa, showgirl, 36, formerly of Vieri and Boateng, is a regular at San Siro. Berrettini26, former number 6 in the tennis world rankings, eliminated by Murray in the first round of the Australian Open and today dropped to number 22, results by his own admission of viola faith (fault of the paternal grandfather of Florence, Piero, a Fiorentina fan) but the curiosity of attending the Milan derby together with Melissa went beyond any football fan.
It looked like a buggy, instead – maybe – it’s really love. “I think I know how to love in a strong way – said Matteo al Courier when his official girlfriend was the Australian colleague Ajla Tomljanovic -, I was convinced I liked blondes and instead I find myself with a brunette ». Repetita juvant.