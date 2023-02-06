They no longer hide: they are a couple. Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta together at San Siro to see the derby. The evening of 20 January, which began with another sporting event, the Euroleague basketball match between Olimpia Milano and Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Assago Forum, was therefore not unique footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, as documented by the cover story of «Chi».

After the race, the two had been spotted together in a Milanese club by the influencer Deianira Marzano who, in an Instagram story, had photographed them sitting next to each other and in a very confidential attitude. Now at San Siro they have certainly not gone unnoticed. Close-knit, smiling, eye to eye, matching clothes. She with a black hat, red lipstick and a jacket with the AC Milan crest, he with a duvet and beard.