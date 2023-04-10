Home Health Matteo Berrettini, first smile in Monte-Carlo. Tomorrow Musetti, Sonego and Nardi
Matteo Berrettini, first smile in Monte-Carlo. Tomorrow Musetti, Sonego and Nardi

On Court 2 the program will open at 11 Lorenzo Sonego, n.47 in the ranking, who in Montecarlo reached his first quarter-final in 2019 in a Masters 1000. He then lost against Dusan Lajovic, defeated in the final by Fabio Fognini, so far the only Italian to win a title in this category of tournaments since 1990.

The Turinese will debut against the French qualifier Ugo Humbert, n.79 ATP, who won the only match before the first round of the Masters 1000 in Toronto (hard) in 2021. The winner will be the first opponent in the tournament of Dannil Medvedev, first in the Race, the ranking based on seasonal results only.

Afterwards, on the same field, Luca Nardi will return to the field. The 19-year-old from Pesaro, number 161 in the world, has passed the qualifiers and will debut in the main draw against the local wild card Valentin Vacherot, number 350 in the ranking: there are no precedents between the two. For the Italian Next Gen, a great opportunity to celebrate his first career victory in a Masters 1000.

