Even great champions suffer. In fact, if you think that some problems are the prerogative of a few “mere mortals” you are wrong, and quite wrong. It doesn’t matter if there are popularity, followers, sponsors and various possible paparazzi: in discomfort and malaise we are all the same and everyone – from the sportsman to the student – must be listened to and helped. This is what lies behind the words of Matthew Berrettiniintervened during the presentation of the project Shoulder to shoulderpromoted by Head&Shoulders in collaboration with the FARE X BENE Association and aimed at making children and adults aware of the issue of bullying.

Matteo Berrettini: «I am also a victim of cyberbullying»

“I realize that my story is just a tiny fish in the tide of testimonies that I have been able to hear thanks to this precious initiative, of which I am the spokesperson”, commented the tennis player. «The concept I want to get across, however, is that there are no stories or sorrows more or less important than others: even the slightest suffering must be identified, understood and “treated”».

In particular, the athlete turned the spotlight on a new and alarming social scourge, which is growing above all in the so-called Generation Z. «When I turned professional, around the age of 18-19, I experienced first-hand the different and numerous implications of the cyberbullying. On social media I started receiving insults and threats mainly related to my performances but which eventually also involved my loved ones. If I lost a match I had to not only deal with my disappointment at the loss but also suffer someone’s frustrations who judged my results, my mental strength, my approach to competitions».

«And if at the beginning these comments didn’t seem to touch me that much, in the end I realized that, on the contrary, they found fertile ground inside me, making me insecure, conditioned, more fragile. At that point I asked for help from my coach, who was and is a fundamental figure in my personal growth, and from my parents, who were able to provide me with all the tools necessary to “train” me to manage these situations,” said Berrettini.

Shoulder to Shoulder: a project to stem the scourge of bullying

And, as the sportsman recalls, the key to getting out of the spiral of bullying is precisely to get help, because only together, “shoulder to shoulder”, can everything be overcome. The support of those who love us and have the skills to understand our difficulties is essential. For this Head&Shoulders and theFARE X BENE Association have given life to this special project, aimed at two-year students of a selection of 2nd grade secondary schools and their reference adults (teachers, parents and ATA staff), with the aim of educating, raising awareness, preventing and countering any type of phenomenon related to bullying and cyberbullying.

Twenty schools located throughout the national territory will be able to benefit from this special training course, to whose selection consumers contribute by applying for their school on the site dedicated to Shoulder to Shoulder together with the registration of the proof of purchase of a Head&Shoulders product. The twenty institutions that receive the highest number of applications, in the period between 1 February and 5 April 2023, obtain participation in the project.

The process in schools is divided into several phases

Are expected questionnaires at the beginning and at the end of the coursedistributed to all the students involved, their families and teachers, which initially help to establish the critical issues existing in the target audience and, in the end, highlight the understanding of the contents transmitted during the meetings. A plenary of awareness and training for children to approach the issue of bullying, with the guidance of experts from the FARE X BENE team (psychologists, lawyers, teachers for bullying and social media experts) and a Head&Shoulders contact person. A plenary of awareness and training for teachers and parentsto introduce them to the activities that will be developed with the students and provide them with the tools to recognize and combat the phenomenon of bullying, thus making them more aware. Finally, they take place 2 meetings in smaller groups intended for the classes of the school that most need an intervention and which are selected by the school manager together with the experts of FARE X BENE. During these meetings, the students are guided by a multidisciplinary team through interactive training activities including round tables, role-playing games, surveys, word clouds and Q&As.

How come Did Head&Shoulders feel the need to give life to this project?

«Everyone, in their own sphere, must do their part against the fight against bullying and ensure that no young person ever feels alone in facing it. The data is alarming and cannot be ignored: according to the Unesco Report Ending school violence and bullying of 2019, 1 in 3 kids are bullied and, according to theHead&Shoulders global quantitative study 2020those with dandruff are twice as likely to have it,” he explained Valeria consortVice President Beauty Care P&G Italia during the presentation of Spalla a Spalla, whose message is supported not only by Matteo Berrettino but also by Ciro and Aurora of The Jackal.

Unfortunately, in fact, over 50% of people start to have dandruff problems in adolescence and this disorder does nothing but exacerbate a sense of unease and unease already present in this delicate phase of life. It is no coincidence that research has shown that 30% of boys with dandruff avoid social gatherings, 70% consider themselves less attractive and 40% blame themselves for suffering from this problem. On the basis of these worrying data, Head&Shoulders felt the need to do its part, giving life to a project aimed at raising awareness of a topic of great social importance.

